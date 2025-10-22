Goalkeeping legend and entrepreneur Oliver Kahn pitched for a spot on "Die Höhle der Löwen". Screenshot VOX

In the latest episode of "Die Höhle der Löwen", goalie star Oliver Kahn caused a stir when he supported a drone company. Despite his celebrity support, the hoped-for deal failed to materialize.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Oliver Kahn supported the drone company "Skynopoly" in a video message on the show "Die Höhle der Löwen", but a deal did not materialize.

Investors expressed concerns about possible security risks and legal uncertainties in the drone start-up's business model.

An innovative milk product, on the other hand, won over Frank Thele, who closed a deal with a twelve percent stake in the company. Show more

In the latest episode of "Die Höhle der Löwen", an unexpected appearance by Oliver Kahn caused quite a stir.

The former goalkeeper appeared via video message to support a company in the field of drone flight law. The company "Skynopoly", represented by Dr. Conrad Dreier, offers a platform through which landowners can organize and monetize overflight rights for drones. Kahn, who acts as a brand ambassador, emphasized: "Of course I stand for the business model with my name and with myself."

Despite Kahn's prominent support, the founders were unable to close a deal. Investor Frank Thelen expressed concerns that regulatory changes could jeopardize the business model, while Janna Ensthaler voiced safety concerns: "I wouldn't want one of these things to fall on my child."

Innovative milk product pitched

In addition to the drone company, an innovative milk product was also presented. Founders Dr. Fabio Labriola, Philipp von Plato and Malte Zeeck presented a milk that is 97% cow-free. They offered eight percent of their company shares for 500,000 euros. However, Christian Miele, who appeared as a guest lion, was not convinced: "I personally don't like the taste of the product that much." Tensions also arose between Judith Williams and Janna Ensthaler when they attacked each other during the pitch.

Frank Thelen showed interest in the milk, but demanded twelve percent of the shares, which led to a brief negotiation. In the end, the founders and Thelen agreed on a twelve percent deal.

Despite the exciting presentations and the prominent support of Oliver Kahn, "Skynopoly" was not a great success. The investors remained sceptical and Dr. Dreier left the show without a deal.

More videos from the department