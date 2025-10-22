In the latest episode of "Die Höhle der Löwen", an unexpected appearance by Oliver Kahn caused quite a stir.
The former goalkeeper appeared via video message to support a company in the field of drone flight law. The company "Skynopoly", represented by Dr. Conrad Dreier, offers a platform through which landowners can organize and monetize overflight rights for drones. Kahn, who acts as a brand ambassador, emphasized: "Of course I stand for the business model with my name and with myself."
Despite Kahn's prominent support, the founders were unable to close a deal. Investor Frank Thelen expressed concerns that regulatory changes could jeopardize the business model, while Janna Ensthaler voiced safety concerns: "I wouldn't want one of these things to fall on my child."
Innovative milk product pitched
In addition to the drone company, an innovative milk product was also presented. Founders Dr. Fabio Labriola, Philipp von Plato and Malte Zeeck presented a milk that is 97% cow-free. They offered eight percent of their company shares for 500,000 euros. However, Christian Miele, who appeared as a guest lion, was not convinced: "I personally don't like the taste of the product that much." Tensions also arose between Judith Williams and Janna Ensthaler when they attacked each other during the pitch.
Frank Thelen showed interest in the milk, but demanded twelve percent of the shares, which led to a brief negotiation. In the end, the founders and Thelen agreed on a twelve percent deal.
Despite the exciting presentations and the prominent support of Oliver Kahn, "Skynopoly" was not a great success. The investors remained sceptical and Dr. Dreier left the show without a deal.