In Switzerland, 20 vacation days per year are mandatory. In many companies, however, employees get more. Unsplash/kyrie3

Vacations are the best time of the year for many employees. But not every country has the same number of statutory days off. Find out here where there are the most and the least.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you People are not entitled to the same number of statutory vacation days in all countries.

The number of public holidays also varies from country to country.

An analysis by Resume.io shows where people are entitled to the most days off work.

Switzerland ranks in the middle with a minimum of 20 vacation days per year. Show more

Have you already entered your vacation for this year? Once all the days have been planned, the annual vacation doesn't look like much at all. To be precise, 20 vacation days per year is the minimum required by law in Switzerland. Anything over that is a gift from the company.

In addition, there are public holidays on which no work is done. In Switzerland, we have nine of these, although they can vary from canton to canton. This makes a total of 29 days off work each year.

Switzerland's neighboring countries are in roughly the same ballpark. Germany has the same number of annual days off as Switzerland, while Austria has 38, France 36, Liechtenstein 33 and Italy 32. But who is the absolute leader? The Resume.io platform provides an overview.

Iran is the frontrunner - USA brings up the rear

The laws for annual paid vacations and public holidays in a total of 197 countries around the world were analyzed.

The result shows that people in Iran have the most time off. With 26 paid vacations plus 27 public holidays, the country is the absolute leader, followed by San Marino, where its inhabitants do not have to work for a total of 46 days - 26 vacations plus 20 public holidays. Depending on the country, many religious holidays also play a role in the public holidays.

The 10 countries with the most days off Iran: 53 days (26 vacation days plus 27 public holidays)

San Marino: 46 days (26 vacations plus 20 public holidays)

Yemen: 45 days (30 vacation days plus 15 public holidays)

Andorra: 44 days (30 vacation days plus 14 public holidays)

Bahrain: 44 days (30 vacation days plus 14 public holidays)

Bhutan: 44 days (30 vacation days plus 14 public holidays)

Madagascar: 43 days (30 vacation days plus 13 public holidays)

Niger: 43 days (30 vacation days plus 13 public holidays)

Togo: 43 days (30 vacation days plus 13 public holidays)

Azerbaijan: 42 days (21 vacation days plus 21 public holidays) Show more

Bringing up the rear are the USA and the Pacific island states of Nauru, Micronesia and Kiribati. This is because zero days are set by law there. This means that residents of these states, among others, have the fewest paid vacations. How much time off employees get is at the discretion of the employer. After all, there are ten paid public holidays in the USA.

The 10 countries with the fewest days off Micronesia: 9 days (0 vacation days plus 9 public holidays)

USA: 10 days (0 vacation days plus 10 public holidays)

Nauru: 10 days (0 vacation days plus 10 public holidays)

Palau: 12 days (1 vacation plus 11 public holidays)

Kiribati: 13 days (0 vacation days plus 13 public holidays)

Mexico: 14 days (6 vacation days plus 8 public holidays)

China: 16 days (5 vacation days plus 11 public holidays)

Lebanon: 17 days (15 vacation days plus 2 public holidays)

Nigeria: 17 days (6 vacation days plus 11 public holidays)

Philippines: 17 days (5 vacation days plus 12 public holidays) Show more

