After the robbery at the Geisses' luxury mansion in Saint-Tropez, reality star Robert Geiss shared footage from surveillance cameras on Instagram. Foto: Instgram/robertGeiss_1964

The brutal robbery at the Geisses' luxury villa near Saint-Tropez has been a matter of public concern for days. Now Robert Geiss has published videos from the surveillance cameras on Instagram - the images show the dramatic minutes in the couple's living room.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the brutal attack on the Geisses, Robert Geiss posts surveillance videos.

Ruthless masked men can be seen breaking into living rooms, making threats and snatching valuables.

As the 61-year-old writes in the post, it is surveillance footage that he has since received back from the police. Show more

The images from the surveillance cameras in the Geiss home are shocking. While Carmen and Robert are lounging comfortably on their couch, four masked men storm into their living room. Although the video appears slightly blurred in pixelated shades of gray, the weapons in the men's hands are clearly visible. As the 61-year-old writes in a post, it is surveillance footage that he has since received back from the police.

Two men pounce on Carmen and Robert. One man grabs Carmen by both hands. Carmen fights back and courageously rips the balaclava off one man's head. But shortly afterwards, the other man grabs her from the back of the couch and holds her down with a clamp around the neck.

Carmen in a state of shock

At the same time, the two other burglars storm towards Robert. He desperately tries to get up - in vain. The two men push him back onto the couch and tamper with his wrists. One of the men finally throws himself at Robert to keep him in check.

In the video on Instagram, you can hear Robert Geissen's documenting voice: "He rips my jewelry off." Carmen can also be heard breathing heavily in the background. You can clearly hear her shock at the sight of the video.

After the thieves have removed all the valuables from the millionaire couple's bodies, the gangster quartet ransack the rest of the living room in search of more valuable loot such as jewelry and cash.

Fans are horrified

"Maybe you have a tip or two, who could have been one of the idiots," Robert Geiss called out to his followers. "Tonight we're showing the faces of these scumbags," said his wife Carmen. In fact, only one man is briefly recognizable as he puts on his mask again. In the video post, the Geissens reported from Monaco, where they feel safe, according to Robert Geiss. "At the end of the day, you have to say, you can't just shrug off a robbery like that."

The Geisses were surprised by burglars while watching television. Archivbild: dpa

The reactions of the Geissen community on Instagram range from total bewilderment and anger to sheer horror. "Like in a horror movie!!!" commented one user. "Omg ... unbelievable ... Carmen you are really brave!" another comment reads. "I hope they recognize him very quickly without the mask," wishes one woman.

"I'm always so up and down"

The RTL channel also has the footage from the surveillance cameras. The images were shown in the evening program "Exclusiv - Das Starmagazin". Frauke Ludowig visited the couple in their villa in France. "I'm always so up and down," Carmen told the presenter in a fragile voice. "I'm actually strong, I don't think they could break me. They can't either. And then there's another situation where I break down a bit." However, according to the broadcaster, the couple do not want to move out of the villa.

Videos showed palm trees, blue lights and paramedics at the weekend

Husband Robert Geiss reported a brutal attack in two videos on Instagram early on Sunday morning. "We were attacked in our own home in Saint-Tropez, by the very best: four armed idiots," he told his followers. Carmen had been strangled and had a cut on her neck. In the background: Palm trees, blue lights and paramedics standing in the Geissens' house.

The public prosecutor's office in the south of France confirmed the robbery without giving any details. When asked on Wednesday, the investigators were initially unable to report a new investigation status.

Carmen and Robert Geiss were both born in Cologne and have been married since 1994. At the time, the entrepreneur owned a sportswear label, while Carmen worked as a model and fitness trainer. The two have been providing insights into their jet-set life since 2011 with their TV show "The Geisses - a terribly glamorous family".

With material from the news agency sda