Susanne Kunz: "I often had a guilty conscience"

Actress Susanne Kunz gives "Lässer" an insight into her life between the stage, family and the question of how to survive in the entertainment industry at almost 50.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Susanne Kunz plays the leading role in the new SRF sitcom. The series "Unsere kleine Botschaft " will be available to stream on Play SRF from October 31.

The 47-year-old speaks openly about the pressures of getting older in show business, but sees progress in roles for women over 40.

As a mother of two teenagers, she reflects on mental load and feelings of guilt, but emphasizes the role model function of her fulfilling professional life. Show more

Actress, presenter and speaker: Susanne Kunz has built up several footholds after her TV career. Her strength? Versatility - she is a true chameleon. Her latest coup: the leading role in the SRF sitcom "Unsere kleine Botschaft", which celebrated its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) at the beginning of October.

The series is set in a fictitious Swiss embassy in an unspecified Latin American country. There, a motley crew led by ambassador Bea, played by Susanne Kunz, navigates the turmoil of politics and diplomacy while juggling personal challenges and relationships.

Susanne Kunz started her TV career at 19, today she is 47 - in three years she will be celebrating her 50th birthday. But how does it feel to get older in show business - especially in an industry that often relies on young faces? She has observed positive changes: More and more good role models of women are emerging, women beyond the "age guillotine" are getting interesting film roles and more visibility - for example Kate Winslet (50) or Emma Thompson (66).

Susanne Kunz says: "There are so many women who are still playing exciting film roles - not just the young ones with the toned stomach." Susanne Kunz: "We women in our mid-forties or fifties have to have the courage to show ourselves."

Resilience coach Kunz openly admits that it's not always easy: "Of course I sometimes struggle with getting older - anything else would be a lie." However, the inner attitude is crucial. She is grateful for her health and the energy with which she can tackle her work with vigor.

Susanne Kunz: "I often had a guilty conscience"

Anyone who is successful and has a full agenda is familiar with the problem of mental load - mental overload.

Susanne Kunz - mother of two, her children are 15 and 19 years old - knows this all too well: "I was constantly in a mental load. I often felt guilty when I was on stage from Wednesday to Sunday and wasn't there - not the mother I think I have to be." A mother who cooks something warm.

She lives a life as a working actress for her children - a life that fulfills her. And seeing this is also good for her relationship with her children.

In the "Lässer" talk show, Susanne Kunz talks about her new role in the SRF sitcom and why it is important to say no more often.

