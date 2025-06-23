Swimming was briefly banned in the Rhine in Basel on Sunday evening. (symbolic picture) Keystone

Explosive device my ass: a suspicious object in Basel turns out to be a harmless piece of lamp. Specialists from the Swiss army identified the object on Monday evening.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Breathe a sigh of relief in Basel: after a suspected explosive device brought operations on the Rhine to a halt, specialists from the Swiss Armed Forces have now given the all-clear.

The suspicious object was an obsolete pull lamp weight for a petrol lamp.

The object was discovered by a swimmer on Sunday evening. The area in question was then cordoned off. Show more

The suspected explosive device from the Rhine is an obsolete pull lamp weight for a petrol lamp. This was the result of investigations by specialists from the Swiss army, as the Basel cantonal police announced in an addendum on Monday evening.

A swimmer had discovered this object on the Rhine in Basel on Sunday evening. The alerted police then closed the footpath in the area in question, banned swimming on the Grossbasel side and closed shipping.

After around two hours, the Basel-Stadt cantonal police gave the all-clear at 10 pm. Experts had classified the object as harmless, according to the Department of Justice and Security.

Suspicious object was the size of a melon

The object, which was still classified as an explosive device at the time, was located in a shelter on Monday morning and was taken away by the Swiss army.

According to the statement, the object was the size of a melon. The swimmer discovered it at around 8 p.m. on the banks of the Rhine on the Grossbasel side below the Rheinbad Breite. The man deposited the object on the riverbank path and informed the police.

Time and again, real explosive devices are found in the Rhine. They usually date from the Second World War and were dropped during air raids or disposed of in the Rhine. The police reminded people that suspicious objects must not be touched, moved or opened under any circumstances.