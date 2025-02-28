The front door was only ajar, the bodies in different rooms. An autopsy is now to reveal what is behind the death of Oscar winner Gene Hackman.

The sheriff's department in Santa Fe in the US state of New Mexico described the circumstances as "suspicious enough" to launch a comprehensive investigation.

According to a search warrant, the front door was slightly ajar.

According to consistent reports, Tod had entered some time ago. Show more

Arakawa was discovered on the floor of a bathroom, with a space heater and a container of pills near her. Hackman was lying in a doorway with a pair of sunglasses next to him.

Sheriff's department deputies outside the home of deceased actor Gene Hackman in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (February 27, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Roberto Rosales

The pair were found dead on Wednesday in their Santa Fe estate in the US state of New Mexico - in different rooms. A dog was also discovered lifeless, while two other dogs survived. According to consistent reports, death had already occurred some time ago. The bodies reportedly showed signs of decomposition, indicating that the pair had likely been dead for some time before they were found, the search warrant states, according to the reports. "It sounds like they've been dead for a while," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Thursday, according to media reports.

Waiting for autopsy

The investigation began after authorities were alerted because there was concern for the couple's well-being. Officers then arrived at the house and found the bodies. Before entering the house, it was ensured that there was no acute danger from gases in the air. The New Mexico Gas Company, which supplied the property, is assisting with the investigation.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy," said Hackman's daughters and a granddaughter. "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him dearly and are devastated by the loss."

US actor Gene Hackman (r.) and his wife, concert pianist Betsy Arakawa, at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 19, 2003. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Oscar winner and Hollywood legend

Gene Hackman was considered one of the most important actors of his generation. The two-time Oscar winner became famous for films such as "French Connection" (1971), "The Conversation" (1974) and "Merciless" (1992). He retired from Hollywood in the early 2000s and lived with Arakawa in Santa Fe.