SRF presenter Sven Epiney (53) and event manager Michael Graber (32) have got married. They announce their union for life with a post on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sven Epiney and Michael Graber got married in Zurich.

The couple announce their union for life on Instagram.

In 2019, Sven Epiney proposed to his partner Michael Graber live on television. Show more

Back in 2019, Sven Epiney proposed to his partner on the SRF dance show "Darf ich bitten?". However, the wedding originally planned for 2021 had to be postponed due to the pandemic. On Friday, the happy couple walked down the aisle in Zurich to seal their love.

"Overjoyed, overwhelmed, incredibly grateful and full of love," the couple commented on Instagram with the first official wedding pictures. One photo shows the loved-up duo signing the wedding certificate.

Graber adopts Epiney's family name

SRF presenter Sandra Studer was also among the wedding guests. A photo on Instagram shows Studer giving a speech in front of the married couple dressed in blue suits.

"The suits are to remind us of this unique day," Epiney told "Schweizer Illustrierte". Epiney and Graber have had their names embroidered on the inside of the jackets. As Graber's Instagram account reveals, the event manager has adopted the SRF presenter's surname - he is now called Michael Epiney.

The couple's wedding post received numerous reactions with hearts and messages just a few minutes after it was published. Among the well-wishers are presenter Stefan Büsser, ESC star Remo Forrer and model Dominique Rinderknecht.