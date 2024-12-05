Princess Birgitta (l) and Princess Margaretha on the way to the wedding of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill in 2013. Wikipedia/Frankie Fouganthin

Carl Gustaf describes Princess Birgitta as "colorful" and "sincere". Now the Swedish king has to say goodbye to his second eldest sister.

Princess Birgitta, the sister of Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, has died in Mallorca at the age of 87.

She is survived by three children and seven grandchildren.

The King paid tribute to her as a "colorful" and "sincere" personality.

Birgitta had lived on Mallorca since the 1990s. Show more

Sadness in the Swedish royal family: Carl XVI Gustaf's (78) sister Birgitta died on Wednesday at the age of 87 on Mallorca, her permanent place of residence. The princess leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren.

"My sister was a colorful and sincere person who will be greatly missed by me and my family," said Carl XVI Gustaf in a statement from the Swedish court. He expressed his condolences to Birgitta's children and grandchildren, it continued.

The flags at Drottningholm Palace and Haga Palace will be flown at half-mast on Thursday, December 5, in mourning. It is not yet known exactly when Princess Brigitta will be buried.

Princess Birgitta has found her new home on Mallorca

Princess Birgitta was the second eldest of Carl Gustaf's four older sisters. She was married to the German prince and art historian Johann Georg von Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, with whom she lived in Munich for a long time and had three children.

The couple separated in 1990, but remained married until the death of Johann Georg, known as "Hansi", in 2016. Princess Birgitta had lived on Mallorca since the mid-1990s.

The royal had mainly withdrawn from the public eye. Princess Brigitta enjoyed playing golf, as the Swedish magazine "Svensk Damtidning " once wrote. She was even honorary chairman of the Royal Swedish Golf Society and was also involved in charitable causes.

