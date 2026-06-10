  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

50th engagement anniversary Swedish King Carl Gustaf Taken by Surprise by a Question of Love

Carlotta Henggeler

10.6.2026

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrive at the Royal Theater. The gala event took place in September 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of the accession to the throne of the then-Danish Queen Margrethe II. (File photo)
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrive at the Royal Theater. The gala event took place in September 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of the accession to the throne of the then-Danish Queen Margrethe II. (File photo)
KEYSTONE

Public appearances and giving speeches are part of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daily routine. But of all things, a question about love regarding his engagement anniversary catches him off guard.

10.06.2026, 21:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will celebrate their 50th engagement anniversary in 2026. When asked about their anniversary plans, the king was surprisingly caught off guard.
  • The royal couple married in the summer of 1976.
  • Queen Silvia took her husband’s spontaneous answer in stride. She smiled and playfully placed her hand on his shoulder during the interview.
Show more

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden’s schedule is packed with public speeches and events of all kinds. As a long-serving head of state, he is media-savvy and is considered a skilled communicator who usually comes across as confident and eloquent during public appearances.

But during an interview with Swedish Royal Palace expert Anders Pihlblad on the 50th anniversary of his engagement, he was at a loss for words.

On June 19, 1976, the Scandinavian royal married commoner Silvia Renate Sommerlath in a lavish ceremony in Stockholm.

During the state visit to Poland in March, royal expert Anders Pihlblad asked King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia how they would celebrate their 50th engagement anniversary. The Swedish monarch’s surprisingly candid response: “Oops, I haven’t even thought about that yet. I just have too much on my plate right now.”

As part of their anniversary celebrations, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia offered rare glimpses into their private lives. For a TV4 special broadcast on June 8, 2026, royal expert Anders Pihlblad accompanied the couple to several engagements. During these, the two spoke about shared memories and shared personal anecdotes from over five decades of their relationship, reports“Gala.de.”

Queen Silvia can’t help but smile and places her hand on her husband’s shoulder with a smile.

More videos from this section

More on the topic

Elite university or army?. Crown Princess Elisabeth graduated from Harvard - what Europe's royals are learning

Elite university or army?Crown Princess Elisabeth graduated from Harvard - what Europe's royals are learning

Daughter returns from Australia. Great concern for Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Daughter returns from AustraliaGreat concern for Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Royal wedding in a village of a thousand souls. Nephew of King Charles marries nurse

Royal wedding in a village of a thousand soulsNephew of King Charles marries nurse

More from this section

Dress debate. Aurora Ramazzotti’s dream wedding in Sicily is drawing criticism even before she says “I do”

Dress debateAurora Ramazzotti’s dream wedding in Sicily is drawing criticism even before she says “I do”

A spur-of-the-moment act. Dealer runs out of TV studio with

A spur-of-the-moment actDealer runs out of TV studio with "Bares für Rares" jewelry piece

Fight for survival. What if a whale swallows you? “Whalefall” depicts a horror scenario

Fight for survivalWhat if a whale swallows you? “Whalefall” depicts a horror scenario