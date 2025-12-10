Princess Sofia met Epstein several times. -/Königlicher Hof von Schweden/dpa

The Epstein scandal extends to the Swedish royal family. A former confidante of Princess Sofia was close to Epstein - the court confirms several meetings.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swedish royal court has confirmed that Princess Sofia was introduced to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on several occasions.

The contacts date back to Sofia's time in the US before her marriage, when she moved in international social circles.

Emails show that a confidante of Sofia's suggested that Epstein meet her and that Epstein even wanted to invite her to the Caribbean. Show more

Following the affair involving ex-Prince Andrew, revelations from the Swedish royal family are now also attracting attention: the court confirms that Princess Sofia was introduced to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on several occasions.

Before her marriage to Prince Carl Philip (46), Sofia (41) led a completely different life. She worked as a model, took part in beauty pageants and was part of the reality show "Paradise Hotel". She later moved to the USA and studied at the New York Institute of English and Business, where she took courses in accounting, project development and other areas of business.

During these years in New York, Sofia moved in international social circles and got to know numerous high society personalities - including Jeffrey Epstein. The palace has now confirmed at the request of various media that the current mother of four was "introduced to him several times".

Documents prove connection

According to the Swedish daily newspaper "Dagens Nyheter", several documents prove a connection between Princess Sofia and the convicted sex offender. The newspaper relies on an e-mail correspondence between Epstein and the financial expert Barbro Ehnbom, who was also in contact with Sofia at the time.

In an email from 2005, Ehnbom informed Epstein about Sofia and asked if he wanted to meet her. Epstein replied that he was in the Caribbean - Sofia could visit him there "for a few days" and he would send her a ticket.

More videos from the department