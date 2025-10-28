Taylor Swift's music video "Fate of Ophelia" in the foreground, the painting in the Hessner Museum in the background. Keystone

Art nouveau meets pop culture: a painting in the Wiesbaden museum continues to enchant fans of music idol Taylor Swift. Now a special event is coming up.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you An art nouveau painting of "Ophelia" in the Landesmuseum Wiesbaden attracts numerous Taylor Swift fans as it closely resembles the singer's music video.

Tickets for a special Swift event at the museum sold out within hours; further events are being planned.

Hesse's Minister of Culture praises the cultural effect of the hype and has officially invited Taylor Swift to Wiesbaden. Show more

The hype surrounding an art nouveau painting of "Ophelia" and US superstar Taylor Swift continues unabated at the Landesmuseum in the German city of Wiesbaden.

Many Swifties come to see the work, especially at weekends, because they rarely get this close to their idol," says museum director Andreas Henning. The 200 tickets for a special event next Sunday (November 2) were sold out within a few hours.

In the opening scene of the video for her song "The Fate of Ophelia" from the new album "The Life of a Showgirl", the singer Swift slips into the role of Ophelia and becomes a living painting.

According to the museum, it is not officially known which motif served as the basis for the video. However, a direct comparison shows a great similarity to the work of the Art Nouveau painter Friedrich Heyser (1857-1921) from the Wiesbaden collection. For weeks, the museum in the capital of the federal state of Hesse has therefore been experiencing a rush of visitors from fans.

"It's touching to see that some Swifties leave the painting a friendship bracelet they've knotted themselves," said the museum director. "It's also nice to see how the Swifties meet and talk to each other, even if they've never met in person before."

Museum plans several special events

Preparations for the special event are currently in full swing at the museum. In an atmospheric setting with light and music, a "bridge between Shakespeare's novel character Ophelia, Heyser's Art Nouveau painting and the music icon Taylor Swift" is planned, says Henning. "We're really looking forward to the Swifties."

The director comforts all those who were unable to book a ticket for the event: "We are planning further events in the coming weeks." The painting will also always hang in the permanent exhibition of the Art Nouveau collection.

Hesse's Minister of Art and Culture Timon Gremmels says he is delighted about the great attention the painting has received. "When a music video gets people to visit a museum, it shows that culture works - on all levels." He has now officially invited the singer to Wiesbaden, the minister added. It remains to be seen whether she will reply.

More from the department