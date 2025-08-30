Non-residents were banned from entering the Pruntrut swimming pool for around two months. Archivbild: Keystone

The ban on non-residents entering the swimming pool in Pruntrut JU will not be extended until the end of the season, according to the person responsible for the town's leisure facilities. The reason is that the weather is not so good.

Lionel Maitre told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday that the ban was always said to be temporary because it was an emergency measure. He was confirming information from the "Quotidien jurassien".

On Thursday, the mayor of Pruntrut, Philippe Eggertswyler, told Keystone-SDA that the ban had ensured calm and would therefore certainly be extended until the end of the bathing season in September.

However, with the weather less good and the season drawing to a close, the risk of overcrowding has now diminished, explained Maitre. The final decision will be made on Monday.

"We assume that the measure was effective," said Maitre. The swimming pool in Porrentruy had sold twice as many season tickets as last season and recorded around 10,000 additional admissions. They had received a lot of positive feedback and very little negative feedback.

Admission rules in place for two months

Almost two months ago, the town council of Pruntrut and the municipal association of the Jura district decided to ban non-residents from entering the outdoor pool for safety reasons. Only Swiss nationals and people with a residence or work permit in Switzerland were allowed to enter the swimming pool. This decision sparked a fierce controversy far beyond the cantonal and national borders.

Prior to this admission restriction, the municipal council had banned 20 guests from the pool. The reasons for this were inappropriate behavior, harassment, threats of violence, rudeness and disregard for the rules of the pool. The majority of the bans were directed at people from the nearby French neighborhood.