Swiss is also struggling with more incidents on board. (symbolic image) sda

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation counted 1730 incidents involving unruly passengers last year. Passengers often refuse to follow the crew's instructions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last year, airlines recorded 1730 reported incidents involving problem passengers.

The main problems: Disregarding crew instructions, alcohol and drug consumption, verbal and physical assaults.

The first airlines, such as Ryanair, are already demanding measures. Show more

Never before have Swiss airlines had to report so many incidents involving difficult passengers as in 2024. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) registered 1,730 cases - a new record and an increase of 30 percent compared to the previous year. This figure even exceeds the figures from before the coronavirus pandemic, although passenger numbers have not yet returned to the same level.

Passengers refuse to follow the crew's instructions particularly frequently, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" writes. In 432 cases, airlines such as Swiss, Edelweiss and Chair reported that passengers did not want to fasten their seatbelts, stowed their luggage incorrectly or did not switch off electronic devices despite being asked to do so.

This was closely followed by verbal disputes between passengers and the crew (360 cases), ignoring the smoking ban (308 cases) and excessive alcohol or drug consumption (201 cases). In almost 100 cases, there was even violence against the flight crew.

Harsh consequences for rowdy passengers

Last year, the FOCA imposed 142 fines on conspicuous passengers. The fines are usually between 400 and 1000 francs. However, enforcement is often difficult, as many passengers are difficult to identify after their return abroad.

Swiss also confirms a long-term increase in such incidents. However, the airline does not disclose exact figures on imposed flight bans. Spokesman Mike Pelzer emphasizes to the "Aargauer Zeitung": "Safety on board has top priority. Our staff are specifically trained to recognize conspicuous passengers at an early stage and to intervene in a de-escalating manner."

A particularly serious case in spring 2024 showed that the situation can escalate: a Swiss plane from New York to Zurich had to turn back because a passenger went completely berserk. According to the FBI report, he attacked a flight attendant, tried to enter the cockpit and punched crew members before finally being subdued.

An incident in November was not violent, but still spectacular: a couple had oral sex in the galley during a Swiss flight from Bangkok to Zurich - a scene that was filmed by a crew member on a monitor. The video spread among employees and eventually became public.

Ryanair calls for stricter rules against alcohol consumption

The low-cost airline Ryanair is now calling for consequences and is lobbying the EU for stricter rules. The airline is proposing that passengers be allowed to consume a maximum of two alcoholic drinks at airports in order to avoid escalations. "It is time for the EU authorities to intervene," it said in a statement.

According to the airline association IATA, there is currently an incident with an unruly passenger on every 480th flight. In 2022, the rate was still one incident per 568 flights. The figures show: The problem is growing - and airlines are under pressure to find a solution.