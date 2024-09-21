Ex-Miss Lolita Morena comes under the new regulations of Swiss Animal Protection: The association terminates a lucrative contract with the long-time board member. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/CHRISTIAN BRUN

Swiss Animal Protection is getting serious: Lolita Morena's contract is being terminated as part of new regulations. This means massive financial losses for the ex-Miss and the long-standing board member.

No time? blue News summarizes for you New decisions at Swiss Animal Protection (STS): new regulations are to prevent the awarding of remunerated contracts to board and management members.

Ex-Miss Switzerland Lolita Morena, who previously received 200,000 francs a year for videos, is also feeling the effects of this.

Other people are also under pressure in investigations by an internal working group. Show more

Swiss Animal Protection (STS) is currently undergoing a massive shake-up. Ex-Miss Switzerland Lolita Morena (63), who has been a member of the STS board for 16 years, is also feeling the effects of the changes.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, she will have to accept a large loss of earnings as part of new business regulations that came into force at the beginning of September.

The French-speaking Swiss journalist produced around 40 videos a year about animal shelters and abandoned pets for the STS. For the clips, which are between ten and twenty minutes long, Morena is said to have charged the animal welfare organization 200,000 francs per year.

An exorbitant sum, according to the central board. The board, half of which consists of newly elected members, met for a ten-hour meeting at the end of August, where the decisions were made.

700 francs in expenses for travel to the board meeting

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the ex-Miss charged the 200,000 francs "on the basis of a contract without defined services".

In addition, she is said to have charged 700 francs per board meeting as expenses for her journey from Valais. This was because she traveled by car instead of public transport, although the latter would have been noted in the expense regulations.

With the new rules of procedure, the Board of Directors is now able to award remunerated contracts to members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board or related parties. Peter V. Kunz, professor of business law and specialist in corporate governance, is behind the new regulations. "The STS must no longer be run like a family business as it used to be," he clearly tells the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Morena has been unavailable for comment all week. The 63-year-old had sold her property in Valais and moved to her birthplace of Cantiano in Italy. In Roncosambaccio, she wants to set up a guesthouse for people and animals.

Other people are under pressure

Morena may not be the only one under pressure during the reforms at STS. An internal working group is currently investigating the last eight to ten years of the association. This includes former President and Biel banker Nicole Ruch and the decades-long reign of the Lienhard couple

Current president Piero Mazzoleni must also be worried. He was elected interim president following Ruch's dismissal. He appointed Morena as his deputy in the spring and is said to have signed a new contract for the videos. He neglected to inform the Board of Directors about this.

