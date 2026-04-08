The Swiss animated film "Timbuktu" by Anja Kofmel and Milo Addica is about being different, based on a novel by Paul Auster. The film is currently in production and is an example of how expensive it is to produce animated works, how high the risk is and how long it takes. Keystone

Swiss animated films are successful at international festivals, but they have a hard time here in Switzerland. Why is that? And how strong is the influence of AI? We asked one of the best-known female directors and the industry association.

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"A lot has happened in the scene in recent years," says Swiss animated filmmaker Anja Kofmel. She runs her own studio and won numerous awards in 2018 with "Chris the Swiss".

Training at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU), for example, has become more professional. "I'm almost a little jealous when I see the current offerings and opportunities," says the 44-year-old, who graduated from Lucerne in 2009. The school has a broader base, invests in technology and content and promotes teamwork.

New production companies

This is confirmed by Carole Bagnoud, Managing Director of the industry association Groupement Suisse du Film d'Animation. "In the past, animated filmmaking was strongly influenced by individual authors who developed, produced and realized their works independently. These still exist today. However, the landscape has now expanded significantly: more and more works are being created in collectives."

In addition, production companies that specialize specifically in animated film have established themselves, as have those that include animation in their portfolio alongside live-action film production. "In addition, more international co-productions are being realized," says Bagnoud. This creates new jobs. "This has the advantage that funds can also be acquired abroad and at the same time the exchange with foreign talents is promoted."

Kofmel, who teaches at the HSLU, says that demand for both Bachelor's and Master's degrees is constantly increasing, the school's reputation is improving and so is its international appeal.

Animation in advertising and game design

At the same time, there are fears that training in the film sector in Switzerland will most likely lead to an uncertain future. Kofmel says: "In animation in particular, there are other opportunities in addition to actual filmmaking, for example in advertising." The interface with game design is also important and is becoming more significant. However, she understands the fears: "The death of cinema is a fact. We don't know where it will lead."

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a major topic. Anja Kofmel takes a pragmatic view: "AI is a fact. We should therefore accept it as another tool. Stigmatizing it as an enemy will get us nowhere."

She sees dangers for artistic film in the change in viewing habits, which are increasingly adapting to AI-generated works. "AI," says Kofmel, "is not yet truly creative. Humans are still crucial when it comes to telling stories." We are a long way from being able to realize feature-length works entirely with AI. However, she is aware that some fields of work in animation production will be hit hard. There are also questions about authorship, artistic independence and fair working conditions, Bagnoud adds.

Kofmel believes that being afraid is pointless. "But we have to deal with what AI means for us and our work."

Demand for more recognition

Switzerland is generally a difficult place for films, says Kofmel. "The four national languages lead to an additional fragmentation of the already small market and make it more difficult to develop a sustainable film industry," says the director. This also applies to the animation sector. What's more, producing animated works costs a lot, is risky and takes a long time.

It is crucial that animated film and its special features are better recognized and that public funding instruments are better adapted to real needs, says Bagnoud. "The still small animation sector is finding it difficult to be heard."

French-speaking Switzerland is ahead of German-speaking Switzerland in this respect. Bagnoud points to the longer tradition in French-speaking Switzerland. "This is due to the promotion of animated films by French-speaking Swiss radio and television RTS, which dates back to the late 1960s and has been continuously expanded since then."

German-speaking Switzerland is catching up

The largest animation studio, Nadasdy Film, is also based in Geneva. However, a lot has also happened in German-speaking Switzerland in recent years. "In the canton of Zurich, not least thanks to the Zurich Film Foundation. For some years now, there has been a separate funding pot for animation as well as an expert commission that assesses all animation projects of all genres," says Bagnoud.

Basically, she has the feeling that animated film is underestimated, says Kofmel. "It often moves under the radar, partly because Swiss animated filmmaking is primarily characterized by short film production, but short films can hardly be monetarily exploited." Yet animated film is an export hit for Switzerland, as the many invitations and awards at festivals show. However, visibility remains largely limited to these specialized circles.*

*This text by Raphael Amstutz, Keystone-SDA, was realized with the help of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.