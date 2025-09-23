  1. Residential Customers
Real people instead of animation Swiss buries decades-old safety video

Oliver Kohlmaier

23.9.2025

With the new Airbus A350, Swiss is also introducing a new safety video. Instead of the familiar animated figures, there are now real actors and "a touch of Swiss charm".

23.09.2025, 17:53

23.09.2025, 19:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After 15 years, Swiss will be showing a new safety video on board.
  • Instead of animations, real people will now appear.
  • The video will celebrate its premiere on board the new Airbus A350.
Show more

Anyone who regularly flies with Swiss will be familiar with him: A little boy who nonchalantly throws a Swiss chocolate into his mouth was an integral part of the airline's safety video.

But that is now a thing of the past: After more than 15 years, Swiss will in future be showing a new visual safety briefing for passengers. It will be refreshed with the new Airbus 350. The Lufthansa subsidiary is relying on "real scenes instead of animation as before". The video is "clearly understandable and with a touch of Swiss charm", according to a press release.

All safety-relevant information for the upcoming flight is embedded in a story that tells of a journey through Switzerland. The protagonists and impressive landscape shots are intended to attract passengers' attention and create a sense of closeness.

"Real scenes that create emotions"

Original graphics of safety cards and pictograms are also used in the video to provide additional explanations and ensure that the message is clear. Uniformed cabin crew also demonstrate the relevant safety-related procedures.

Scene from the new safety video.
Scene from the new safety video.
Screenshot Youtube / Swiss International Air Lines

"Our passengers should not only see the instructions, but also understand and remember them in the event of an emergency," says Oliver Buchhofer, Chief Operating Officer of Swiss, in the press release.

This is why the airline is now using real actors instead of animated figures. "We want to ensure that we convey the key information in a memorable, clear and understandable way. The real scenes, which create emotions, contribute significantly to this," explains Buchhofer.

