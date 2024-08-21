Roger Federer is still not living in his planned home - he has been building a villa in Rapperswil-Jona since 2019. Joe Toth/Aeltc Pool/PA Wire/dpa

It's always a paperwork war: the dream homes of some Swiss celebrities have not yet been completed. One problem is the large area required for construction - or an angry neighborhood.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hazel Brugger struggles with construction defects and threats at her building site in southern Hesse, which even required personal protection.

Xherdan Shaqiri's construction of a villa in Rheinfelden AG has been halted due to a successful complaint by neighbors; he has appealed the decision to the Federal Supreme Court.

Roger Federer's villa construction on Lake Zurich has been delayed by objections and conflicts over a planned boathouse, meaning he cannot yet move in with his family. Show more

Former professional ice hockey player Mark Streit is not the only Swiss celebrity who is in big trouble because of a house construction. Comedian Hazel Brugger, professional footballer Xherdan Shaqiri and ex-professional tennis player Roger Federer are also currently battling with disputes over the realization of their new homes:

Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger moved into a new home of her own in southern Hesse in Germany with her husband and two children just over four months ago. There is a doormat with "Superbude" printed on it in front of the house, but the 30-year-old is struggling with numerous building defects and an ugly dispute with the construction company is simmering. "Because we were threatened by construction workers on our building site, we recently needed personal protection," Brugger recently let her more than 800,000 followers know on Instagram.

She also posted a photo of a car belonging to a private security service. She and her husband Thomas Spitzer have published dozens of photos of defects in their own Instagram category "Construction": Water connections that couldn't be used, light wells that were too deep and water on the flat roof that didn't drain away.

Bureaucracy throws a spanner in the works

Professional footballer Xherdan Shaqiri actually wants to build a 270 square meter villa in Rheinfelden AG to the strict Minergie-P standard for CHF 2.8 million. However, a building permit granted in 2022 was revoked. The administrative court upheld an appeal by the neighbors. According to the ruling, the floor area of the villa planned on a 1000-square-metre plot exceeded the maximum utilization rate by over 13 percent. Shaqiri appealed the ruling to the Federal Supreme Court.

Former tennis superstar Roger Federer has been building a villa directly on Lake Zurich in Rapperswil-Jona SG since 2019. Objections, old development plans, a dispute over the lakeside path and the pandemic postponed construction several times. There are now six buildings in the shell on the 17,000 square meter site. But Federer and his family will not be living there for the time being. One problem is the building permit for a boathouse. Several objections are pending with the city. An association is fighting for free access to the lake shores and watercourses. It fears that if Federer's boathouse were to be approved, the shore would be obstructed in many places.

