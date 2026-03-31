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Crisis in the Gulf hits vacation plans Swiss cruise giant reacts to Iran war - guests have to reschedule

Carlotta Henggeler

31.3.2026

The Swiss company MSC Cruises is changing its itineraries due to the war in Iran. (symbolic image)
The Swiss company MSC Cruises is changing its itineraries due to the war in Iran. (symbolic image)
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The Gulf region has been one of the most popular travel destinations for years - but the conflict with Iran is now causing uncertainty. Travel is becoming increasingly difficult to plan, and a major Swiss shipping company is taking action.

31.03.2026, 21:30

31.03.2026, 21:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Iran conflict is disrupting vacation plans: MSC Cruises is changing the 2026/27 Orient season and canceling routes to the Gulf region.
  • Instead, the "MSC World Europa" is sailing to the Caribbean with stops in St. Lucia, Grenada and Antigua, among others.
  • Affected travelers can rebook or request a refund.
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The Iran war is also disrupting vacation plans. On Monday, the Swiss company MSC Cruises changed the 2026/2027 Orient season. The cruise ship "MSC World Europa" is affected. This was reported by various media. The report is based on a press release from the shipping company.

The plan was for the "MSC World Europa" to sail to the Gulf region between November this year and April next year. This is now changing: instead, the cruise giant is heading for the Caribbean - with stops in St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Maarten, among others.

Travel not expected to be possible again until 2027/2028

Ship passengers who have already booked the Orient voyage have been contacted. The organizer promises: Those affected can rebook their trip - or have it refunded.

As "Kreuzfahrt Aktuelles" reports, the "MSC World Europa" is replacing the "MSC Seaview". The latter will be deployed in Brazil and Argentina instead of the Caribbean this winter. However, Caribbean cruises already booked with the "MSC Seaview" will remain unchanged.

The "MSC World Europa" will not sail to the Gulf region again until the 2027/28 winter season. Destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Doha are planned.

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