Zurich dancer Zoey May is doing double duty at the ESC in Vienna: not only is she dancing on stage as the main dancer, she is also working as a stand-in for several country delegations - as a kind of double for the choreographies of the country delegations. Zoey May/Instagram

Zurich dancer Zoey May will be on stage twice at the ESC in Vienna: as the main dancer and as a choreography double. Only a few make it through the tough audition.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zoey May is one of the few dancers selected for the ESC 2026 in Vienna and is doing double duty: as the main dancer for the live shows and as a stand-in for several country delegations.

The Zurich native describes the weeks of rehearsals as extremely physically demanding, but is more conscious about taking breaks and regenerating than she was at last year's ESC. She already took part in the ESC 2025 in Basel.

The ESC gave her career a big boost. In the summer, the 22-year-old is moving to London to take advantage of international opportunities as a freelance dancer. Show more

Over a thousand dancers applied for a place in the main cast of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna - only 20 were selected. Among them: Zoey May from Zurich. The Swiss dancer is not only on stage for the live shows, but also works as a stand-in for several country delegations.

"It's a huge adrenaline rush," she says in an interview with blue News. While millions of viewers relax and watch the big ESC moments on TV for three nights, Zoey May has been in a state of emergency for weeks.

Six weeks of rehearsals, only two days off and constant physical strain: as a stand-in, Zoey May plays an important role behind the scenes. She learns the choreographies of various countries and dances them for internal rehearsals.

This allows the delegations to see how their performance will look on the ESC stage before they actually arrive. This means that lighting and camera settings can be optimized in the run-up to the dress rehearsal - and every detail is perfect come showtime. Zoey May works for Cyprus, Albania, Montenegro and San Marino, among others.

Her second job is as a dancer in the main cast. She doesn't dance for the individual acts, but for the show interludes between the countries. In the first semi-final last Tuesday, she was on stage with ESC opening guest Vicky Leandros.

There is a clear reason why she is coping with the stress much better today than at ESC 2025 in Basel, where she was already part of the production: "I now know where my triggers are," says Zoey May.

While last year she completely exhausted herself socially in addition to the intensive rehearsals, this time she is much more conscious of her energy levels. She plans targeted breaks and focuses on meditation, regeneration and stretching. "I've learned to listen to my body better."

The ESC as a career boost

The differences between the two ESC years are enormous - especially in terms of choreographic style. "Last year was much more contemporary. This year, everything is much sharper and more visual," explains the dancer. The performances are more focused on precise images and clear movements.

Last year's ESC in Basel was definitely a career leap for her. "After that, I had lots of cool opportunities that came my way and suddenly had a recognition factor."

Nevertheless, she takes a realistic view of the industry. Last year's big moment, when she was prominently featured as the lead dancer in the opening act, could hardly be repeated. "That was a million-dollar shot."

Standing still is out of the question for the Zurich native. In the summer, she is moving to London - her dream city - for six months. She wants to gain a foothold there as a freelance dancer. "Because there's everything there: auditions, agencies, dance classes. The perfect opportunities."

Zoey May has already danced at the ESC in Basel