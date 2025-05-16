Swiss has to cut its summer flight schedule. KEYSTONE

The Swiss airline Swiss is cutting 1400 flights from its summer schedule - even though there are enough aircraft available. The reason is an acute shortage of cockpit personnel, forcing even the Chief Operating Officer back into the cockpit.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is canceling 1.5 percent of its planned summer flights due to staff shortages.

Long-haul routes such as Chicago and numerous short-haul flights are affected.

The reasons include long-term absences, ambitious fleet planning and new working time regulations. Show more

Are you affected? blue News wants your story! You can contact the blue News editorial team directly here on +41 79 282 27 12

Save the number to your contacts right away or press the blue button below to go directly to WhatsApp. For technical reasons, we can only accept WhatsApp and no phone calls.

You can also reach us by email at redaktion.news@blue.ch Show more

How many flights are affected?

Swiss has to scale back its summer ambitions. As reported byAerotelegraph, the Lufthansa subsidiary is canceling 1,400 planned flights between April and October 2025. This corresponds to around 1.5 percent of all connections in the summer half-year. The reason for this is an unexpected shortage of pilots.

"We have to cancel 1,400 flights in the summer," Chief Operating Officer Oliver Buchhofer confirmed to the portal. Long-haul flights to Chicago will be particularly affected, with flights halved in September and October. Numerous short and medium-haul flights will also be canceled.

Why does Swiss have to cancel flights?

Buchhofer, who is actually responsible for operations, will be sitting in the cockpit of an Airbus A330 more often himself in the coming months. Swiss is struggling with a bundle of problems: An above-average number of long-term absences in the cockpit, changes due to the introduction of the new Airbus A350 and a new collective labor agreement that is intended to improve the work-life balance - but also increases the need for pilots by 70 full-time positions.

In addition, the engine problem with the A220 means that there are enough cockpit personnel but too few operational aircraft. On short-haul routes, the reverse is true: aircraft are available, but there is a lack of personnel. Attempts to get help from the parent company Lufthansa or via wet leases have also been unsuccessful. "We've already exhausted everything," says Buchhofer.

Older pilots postpone retirement

The willingness of some older pilots to postpone their retirement does help. Part-time employees have also been asked to work more temporarily. However, according to Buchhofer, this is not enough to close the gap. Swiss currently trains around 80 new pilots every year - too few to meet the growing demand. The airline is now considering increasing its training capacity to up to 110 people per year.

Swiss wants to offer affected passengers alternatives at an early stage.

More about flying