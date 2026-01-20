"Farewell home" Swiss emigrant wants to clean up a pond - and suddenly discovers a caiman
Carlotta Henggeler
20.1.2026
From the caiman encounter to the cocoa bean: In Suriname, Brigitte and Stefan fight for their chocolate dream - while in Berlin and Mallorca, other Swiss go their own way.
Caiman alarm among Lucerne residents in Suriname
In Suriname, South America, Brigitte and Stefan want to clean a pond - and the pensioner from Lucerne comes dangerously close to a caiman. Brigitte has also had an animal encounter of a different kind in the pond. She bathed next to an anaconda. Luckily for both of them, they got away safely.
Meanwhile, the two Swiss emigrants are working flat out on their new project. One day, cocoa plants will be turned into chocolate from Suriname. During a chocolate tasting at a local producer, they make a valuable contact. The chocolate manufacturer could imagine working with Brigitte and Stefan. But first, the land on the estate needs to be optimally prepared. But there are obstacles in the way - the construction foreman they have hired has stopped work and a broken tractor has priority. Fortunately, Brigitte and Stefan have no stress to push ahead with their plans.
An acquaintance in the village tells the two emigrants that around 200 plantations were in Swiss hands during the colonial era. A good omen for their plans?
Technopapst Sandro wants to conquer the Berlin comedy scene
Sandro from Graubünden, who most recently worked and lived in Zurich, has completely different plans.
In Berlin, he wants to make a name for himself as a stand-up comedian. Swiss expat Jenifer Mulinde-Schmid is helping him with his plans. During his audition with the actress and restaurateur, it becomes clear that Sandro still has some work to do on his jokes. But Sandro is determined and won't let up.
During a visit to the disco, he comes up with a flash idea. Sandro wants to call himself the Technopapst from now on and go on stage in the right outfit. He finds the right costume in a fetish store.
Will his idea be the desired game changer - or a risky mistake that fails with the audience? The upcoming episodes will provide the answer.
Animal rights activist Farah faces a stressful move to Mallorca
Things are getting stressful on Mallorca. Animal rights activist Farah has to plan the move of her finca. 300 animals are getting a new home. Such a transport has to be well organized, as she only has permission for this one day.
Will she manage to prepare everything in time? Will all the animals arrive safely at their new home? Farah and her wife Nadine go full throttle - it has to work.