"Adieu Heimat" 3rd episode Brigitte and Stefan have big plans in Suriname. They dream of having their own plantation. While cleaning and swimming in the pond, they have dangerous encounters - with a caiman and an anaconda. Image: CH Media They take part in a chocolate tasting at a factory in the region. Image: CH Media The owners are interested in Brigitte and Stefan's cultivation plans. Image: CH Media But before the big dream can come true, there is still a lot to do on Brigitte's large farm. There is still a lot to do. They tackle everything together. They met on the TV show "Bauer, single, sucht". They didn't hit it off, but a deep friendship developed. Image: CH Media Sandro from Graubünden wants to make it big in Berlin as a stand-up comedian with the name Technopapst. Image: CH Media He gets tips from Berlin expatriate Jennifer Mulinde, who is an actress and restaurateur. After a first rehearsal, Sandro realizes that he still has a lot to do before he goes back on stage. Image: CH Media Animal rights activist Farah is moving her 300 animals to Mallorca. A stressful affair. Image: CH Media Will all the animals get on well in their new home? Farah has to relocate them all within one day, she only has permission to move them on one day. Image: CH Media

From the caiman encounter to the cocoa bean: In Suriname, Brigitte and Stefan fight for their chocolate dream - while in Berlin and Mallorca, other Swiss go their own way.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Suriname, Swiss expats Brigitte and Stefan come close to a caiman and an anaconda while cleaning a pond and swimming.

Their chocolate project makes progress despite technical and personnel setbacks, and initial contacts with producers give them hope.

In Berlin, Sandro from Graubünden launches his comedy career as "Technopapst" with the support of an actress, while on Mallorca animal rights activist Farah has to cope with the relocation of 300 animals. Show more

Caiman alarm among Lucerne residents in Suriname

In Suriname, South America, Brigitte and Stefan want to clean a pond - and the pensioner from Lucerne comes dangerously close to a caiman. Brigitte has also had an animal encounter of a different kind in the pond. She bathed next to an anaconda. Luckily for both of them, they got away safely.

Meanwhile, the two Swiss emigrants are working flat out on their new project. One day, cocoa plants will be turned into chocolate from Suriname. During a chocolate tasting at a local producer, they make a valuable contact. The chocolate manufacturer could imagine working with Brigitte and Stefan. But first, the land on the estate needs to be optimally prepared. But there are obstacles in the way - the construction foreman they have hired has stopped work and a broken tractor has priority. Fortunately, Brigitte and Stefan have no stress to push ahead with their plans.

An acquaintance in the village tells the two emigrants that around 200 plantations were in Swiss hands during the colonial era. A good omen for their plans?

Technopapst Sandro wants to conquer the Berlin comedy scene

Sandro from Graubünden, who most recently worked and lived in Zurich, has completely different plans.

In Berlin, he wants to make a name for himself as a stand-up comedian. Swiss expat Jenifer Mulinde-Schmid is helping him with his plans. During his audition with the actress and restaurateur, it becomes clear that Sandro still has some work to do on his jokes. But Sandro is determined and won't let up.

During a visit to the disco, he comes up with a flash idea. Sandro wants to call himself the Technopapst from now on and go on stage in the right outfit. He finds the right costume in a fetish store.

Will his idea be the desired game changer - or a risky mistake that fails with the audience? The upcoming episodes will provide the answer.

Animal rights activist Farah faces a stressful move to Mallorca

Things are getting stressful on Mallorca. Animal rights activist Farah has to plan the move of her finca. 300 animals are getting a new home. Such a transport has to be well organized, as she only has permission for this one day.

Will she manage to prepare everything in time? Will all the animals arrive safely at their new home? Farah and her wife Nadine go full throttle - it has to work.

