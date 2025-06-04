Million-dollar baby on the way: Swiss heir and entrepreneur Patrick Liotard-Vogt and Norwegian entrepreneur Kathrine Fredriksen are expecting their first child together in Switzerland. The child is due to be born in Switzerland these days.
The family will probably reside in Dubai and London, wrote "Blick". The 40-year-old investor and the 41-year-old entrepreneur are said to have met through friends in London just over a year ago. Fredriksen was also born there.
Fortune comes from the oil tanker and shipping business
According to Forbes magazine, the Norwegian was named one of the world's most promising heiresses in 2009. The fortune of her father, 81-year-old John Fredriksen, comes from the oil tanker and shipping business. His daughter is heavily involved in the family business.
Her partner, Liotard-Vogt, is the heir to a former Nestlé CEO. Among other things, the entrepreneur became known for his investment in the social media platform "A Small World" - a social network for the rich.