How well do Swiss social media stars survive on a desert island? The TV show "7 vs. Wild" will find out. The team: Flavio Leu, Gabirano, Tamara Cantieni, Kris Grippo, Tamy Glauser, survival trainer Gion Saluz and Taulant "T-Ronimo" (from left to right). CH Media

They are stars on TikTok, Instagram and co. - but on a lonely Caribbean island, likes don't count: in "7 vs. Wild Switzerland", seven Swiss influencers such as Gabirano and Tamy Glauser fight for survival for two weeks - without fire, without water, without a camera team.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the new reality show "7 vs. Wild Switzerland", seven Swiss content creators fight for survival on a lonely Caribbean island for 14 days - without a lighter, food or drinking water.

They are joined by Kris Grippo, Tamy Glauser and Gabirano, among others, as well as survival expert Gion Saluz, who provides the participants with tips.

The format is based on the successful German original and will start on January 25, 2026 with 16 episodes on the 3+ channel. Show more

Imagine being abandoned on a deserted Caribbean island - and having to survive for 14 days. Without drinking water, without food, without a lighter. Rain, sweltering heat and wild animals such as spiders and crabs make nature your greatest challenge. Equipped with only the bare essentials. Your mission? Simply to survive.

Sounds adventurous - and it is. Seven influencers from Switzerland take on this challenge in the TV adventure "7 vs Wild Switzerland". Do you want to see how Flavio Leu, Gabirano, Tamara Cantieni, Kris Grippo, Tamy Glauser and Taulant "T-Ronimo" fare in the Caribbean wilderness?

Survival trainer Gion Saluz is also taking part in "7 vs Wild Switzerland". He gives the stranded people important tips on survival.

From Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 8.15 pm on 3+, you can join in the excitement for 16 episodes.

"7 vs. Wild Switzerland": the concept

Seven participants are dropped off by helicopter on a deserted Caribbean island - and have to fend for themselves there for two weeks. With no lighter, no drinking water and hardly any food, they fight against hunger, thirst and extreme weather conditions. Spiders, crabs, lack of sleep, wind, rain and heat push them to their physical and mental limits.

Conflicts arise, some feel excluded, others withdraw. Who loses control? Who outgrows themselves? And who will make it to the end?

Everything is 100% real: the participants film themselves, unfiltered reactions are guaranteed. From Sunday, it will be revealed who can cope best with the extreme situation.

"7 vs. Wild": The original

"7 vs. Wild" is a German survival reality show that was founded in 2021 by YouTuber Fritz Meinecke. Seven participants - later also duos - are isolated in the wilderness with minimal equipment and have to survive for up to 14 days. The original format relies on self-filming, real isolation and the direct fight against nature without camera teams.

So far, filming has taken place in Sweden, Panama, Canada and New Zealand, among other places.

These are the participants in the Swiss format

Kris Grippo (23) Social media star

With 9.2 million followers on TikTok, 2.6 million on Instagram and 317,009 on YouTube, Kris is one of Switzerland's most successful content creators and influencers. He was already part of the German "7 vs. Wild" series on Amazon - and knows what to expect.

Tamy Glauser (41) Model

Internationally renowned, self-confident, authentic: model and influencer Tamy Glauser is a strong voice for diversity and individuality.

Taulant "T-Ronimo" (31) Content creator and comedian

"T-Ronimo" is successful on all platforms, known for elaborate sketches and pointed humor.

Gabirano (27) Content creator and comedian

Gabirano inspires a young audience with humor and everyday stories. He is one of the most successful comedy influencers in Switzerland with hundreds of thousands of views.

Tamara Cantieni (51) Comedian and presenter

Tamara is sharp-tongued, self-deprecating and known for her satirical take on the influencer world.

Flavio Leu (27) Actor and comedian

Flavio is popular for his humorous observations of everyday life on social media.

Gion Saluz (47) Survival trainer

Gion Saluz is a survival trainer and founder of "Swiss Survival Training". He is an experienced expert, calming influence and natural leader of the group.

Then it's on TV

"7 vs. Wild" will run from January 25, 2026 in 16 episodes, each Sunday and Tuesday at 8.15 pm on 3+. A double episode will be broadcast at the start.

More videos from the department