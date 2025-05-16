Numerous Swiss aircraft will remain on the ground for the time being. sda

The airline Swiss is canceling 1400 flights from its summer schedule. blue News shows which connections are affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss is canceling 1.5 percent of its planned summer flights due to staff shortages.

Long-haul routes such as Chicago and numerous short-haul flights are affected. Show more

Swiss is concretizing its savings course in the summer flight schedule. Having already announced plans to cancel 1,400 flights, the Lufthansa subsidiary has now announced details at the request of blue News. The aim is to ensure "flight operations are as stable and reliable as possible", according to the request.

But which connections are specifically affected? blue News has the list:

Swiss flight cancellations on long-haul routes

On long-haul routes, connections to Shanghai and Chicago in particular will be reduced. Shanghai will only be served three times a week instead of daily until June 29.

The daily midday flight from Zurich will remain in place, but the morning flight will only be operated three times a week until the end of June. Between September and October 25, Chicago will then only be served once a day.

Swiss flight cancellations on short-haul routes

The Swiss service from Geneva will be severely affected. In May and June, one weekly flight will be canceled on each of the following routes: Hamburg, Oslo, Pristina, Athens and Málaga.

Connections to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Valencia and Marrakesh will be reduced by two flights each during this period, while Hurghada will be temporarily canceled altogether.

In mid-summer (July/August), Swiss will reduce connections from Geneva to Berlin, Hamburg, Mykonos, Santorini and Porto (one flight less per week in each case). Copenhagen will be reduced by two flights per week. Connections to Alicante, Brindisi, Kalamata, Kos and Menorca will be completely discontinued during these months.

In September and October, Swiss will be cutting further weekly flights from Geneva to Hamburg, Oslo, Porto and Pristina (minus one each). Connections to Copenhagen, Stockholm, Mykonos, Santorini and Thessaloniki will again be reduced by two flights each, while Hurghada will be completely eliminated.

Zurich is also affected, albeit to a lesser extent: individual short-haul flights will be canceled there in August and September.

Swiss promises goodwill

Swiss emphasizes that the adjustments will be made in good time in order to offer passengers alternatives. Customers will be rebooked on other Swiss flights as a matter of priority, it says. If this is not possible, they will be rebooked on Lufthansa Group or Star Alliance flights or - if necessary - on flights operated by other airlines.

Alternatively, those affected can rebook their tickets free of charge or cancel them completely and receive a refund of the ticket price.