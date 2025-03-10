LED show, dance and a direct place in the semi-finals: LED artists The Blackouts from Walenstadt in the canton of St. Gallen caused a storm of enthusiasm among the jury and audience with their performance on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent".

No time? blue News summarizes for you LED artists The Blackouts from Walenstadt SG wow the audience on the TV show "Britain's Got Talent".

The light show is so well received by the four judges that they all press the golden buzzer together.

The jury led by Simon Cowell thus enables the Swiss light artists to go straight through to the semi-finals. Show more

The performance of Swiss LED artists The Blackoutson the TV show "Britain's Got Talent" wowed the jury and audience alike.

The British media also praised the light show to the skies. The Daily Mail even believes that The Blackouts have a good chance of winning.

Golden buzzer secures direct entry into the semi-finals

But it's not that far yet: with their spectacular light show, which combines technology, dance and visual storytelling, the light artists from Walenstadt SG delighted the audience so much that all four judges pressed the golden buzzer together.

The jury led by Simon Cowell thus secured The Blackouts a direct place in the semi-finals.

"It was an incredible feeling," says Elias Schneider, one of the founders of the artist group, in Blick. He continues: "The huge applause, the standing ovations from the audience and the jury impressed us and made us very happy."

Meanwhile, head judge Simon Cowell enthused in an Instagram video that he had never experienced such a reaction from the audience before.

The Blackouts are preparing a completely new show

Last year, the Swiss light artists had already made it to the final of "Das Supertalent" in Germany with their show.

It remains to be seen which semi-final of "Britain's Got Talent" The Blackouts will take part in. "Either at the end of April or in May," says Elias Schneider in Blick.

However, preparations for the performance are already in full swing, as The Blackouts want to present a completely new show in the semi-final.

