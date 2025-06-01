In the final of "Britain's Got Talent 2025", "The Blackouts" caused goosebumps, excitement - and anger. Because although their LED show fascinated the judges and fans, the title went to a magician from Blackpool. The internet is raging.

Everything is set: Finale, primetime, standing ovations. Swiss LED artists "The Blackouts" end their performance at the "Apollo Theatre" in London with a visual drumbeat of light, dance and pathos - a moment that not only dazzles, but deeply touches.

With a show that combines state-of-the-art LED technology with precise dance and captivating sound, the Swiss group makes a shining statement - and a big thank you to the UK.

"That was one of the absolute best - of all the final performances that have taken place on 'BGT' so far," cheered jury boss Simon Cowell.

Were "The Blackouts" cheated out of victory?

Around an hour later, it is clear: "The Blackouts" did not win, the audience called more for another candidate.

The reaction on the net? In a flash. And unequivocal: "Blackouts robbed!" - the Swiss are said to have been robbed of their victory.

Passionate homage to Great Britain: The final performance of the "Blackouts" is only good enough for 2nd place. Picture: ITV / Screenshot

The victory and the prize money of 250,000 British pounds therefore go - quite by chance - to a local hero with a parachute, romance and home advantage.

In fact, the final decision causes emotions to boil over online. Numerous viewers were disappointed, many even outraged:

The Swiss were the real winners of the evening. The comments are running hot on X - the hashtag #robbed is trending faster than Simon Cowell can say "That was amazing!".

Fans on the barricades online

User @KeananLord puts it in a nutshell: "#theblackouts have been robbed, they were in my humble opinion the best act of the night." (#theblackouts have been robbed of the win - they were in my humble opinion the best act of the night).

@KerryTaylor75 also agrees: "Sorry, but The Blackouts were well and truly robbed tonight!!!" {Sorry, but the Blackouts were clearly robbed of their victory tonight!!!)

Sorry but The Blackouts were well and truly robbed tonight!! #TheBlackouts #BGT — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor75) May 31, 2025

Enthusiastic and angry @carlottawannabe: "The Blackouts were INCREDIBLE!!! They should have won!" (The Blackouts were INCREDIBLE!! They should have won!).

An opinion shared by @JBB_1984: "Nah sorry but #Blackouts were robbed, easily the best of the night." (I'm sorry but #blackouts were clearly robbed of the win - they were by far the best of the night).

Elias Schneider and co. put on a fantastic show

The reactions - understandable. It was foreseeable that London would experience another LED finest hour that evening - after all, the light art crew from Walenstadt made history with their participation:

They are the first group ever to receive the "Group Golden Buzzer" in the audition - pressed by all four judges. In the semi-final, Amanda Holden repeated the feat with a personal "Golden Buzzer".

"You've knocked my socks off, it doesn't get any better than this": Juror Bruno Tonioli after the "Blackouts" performance. Picture: ITV / Screenshot

The final show of "Blackouts" is therefore a tribute - to the British audience, to all supporters, to the power of light and music. With a lot of Great Britain, a lot of heart and humor. And, as always, with spectacular effects that send the audience into ecstasy.

"We are having the time of our lives here. Thank you, thank you so much," says a visibly moved Elias Schneider after the performance - accompanied by thunderous applause and standing ovations.

The jury was also delighted: "You have once again outdone yourselves," praised Amanda Holden. And Bruno Tonioli: "Sensational - it doesn't get any better than this."

"The Blackouts" proved to be fair losers

Why was it still not enough? Hard to say. Perhaps because an English winner ultimately brings more to British television.

Perhaps also because everyone was expecting "The Blackouts" to win anyway and many didn't bother to pick up the phone.

Perhaps also because the final performance - in contrast to the semi-final with its moment of mishap - is too perfect. And perfection is sometimes not what you want to see on a voting list.

The moment of decision: "The Blackouts" (left) and winner Harry Moulding (right). Picture: ITV / Screenshot

However, the official winner is Harry Moulding. The 24-year-old magician from Blackpool impresses with a dramatic final act in which he jumps out of the sky via a video sequence to complete his "Magician: Impossible" act - including a marriage proposal.

Charismatic, tricky, funny. "Congratulations. Very well deserved," says "Blackouts" head Elias Schneider, a fair loser.

The magician won, but the Swiss cast a spell

The Blackouts not only left a glowing calling card in front of an audience of millions - they also made an exclamation mark. With a show that would easily hold its own on the big stage in Las Vegas, the likeable LED crew showed that the Swiss cultural scene can not only keep up internationally, but also inspire.

Creativity, precision and heart strike a chord with the audience - and provide TV moments that will not soon be forgotten in London and at home in Switzerland. In the end, there is no title, no money - but a cultural victory.

Because "The Blackouts" have won new fans across Europe thanks to "Britain's Got Talent".

And anyone who reads the reactions online knows that you can lose and still win. In the end, the magician wins - but others have also cast a spell.

