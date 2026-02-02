Swiss parking disks are not permitted in Austria. KEYSTONE

Anyone traveling to Austria by car should pay close attention when parking. Swiss parking disks are invalid there - and can result in severe fines. The authorities are particularly strict in winter sports resorts.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss parking disks are not permitted in Austria because they have no quarter-hour markings.

The arrival time must be rounded to the nearest quarter of an hour, otherwise fines of 30 euros or more may be imposed.

Repeated violations can result in administrative penalties of up to 726 euros. Show more

Vacations in Austria are a fixed part of the travel program for many Swiss people. However, if you travel there in your own car, you can fall into an expensive trap when parking. The reason: the parking disc with half-hour markings that is common in Switzerland is invalid in the neighboring country.

A different rule applies in Austria. The arrival time must always be set to the nearest quarter of an hour. So if you park at 10.05 a.m., set the parking disk to 10.15 a.m. - not 10.30 a.m., as would be usual in Switzerland. This requirement cannot be implemented correctly with a Swiss parking disk.

Fines for the first offense

This is why Swiss parking discs are not recognized in Austria. Anyone who uses them anyway risks a fine of between 30 and 50 euros. This was reported by the trade magazine Auto Motor und Sport. If it is not a one-off offense, an administrative penalty procedure can follow - with fines of up to 726 euros.

According to the report, particularly strict checks are carried out in popular winter sports regions such as Innsbruck or Kitzbühel. There, it is worth getting an Austrian parking disk as soon as you cross the border. These are available at petrol stations or online.

Such electronic parking disks are prohibited in Switzerland. X

Not only the analog Swiss parking disk is problematic. Electronic parking disks are also prohibited in Austria - as in Switzerland, by the way. The situation is different in Germany, where such models are permitted. Anyone who frequently travels by car through several countries should therefore find out exactly what the respective regulations are.

The parking disk is not the only special feature of Austrian road traffic. Police officers are allowed to confiscate a car for speeding offenses - even if it belongs to a foreign driver. A Swiss man who had to hand in his car also experienced this.