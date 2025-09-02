A Swiss Boeing 777 airplane. (archive picture) sda

A technical problem has put a Swiss Boeing 777 in Bangkok out of action for days. Around 1500 passengers were affected and several flights had to be canceled.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss Boeing 777 was unable to take off after landing in Bangkok.

The reason was a defect in the elevator control system.

Five flights were canceled, two postponed and two delayed. Show more

A breakdown in Bangkok has had far-reaching consequences for Swiss. As reported by theAerotelegraph, a Boeing 777-300 ER with the registration HB-JNI was unable to take off after landing in Thailand on August 25. The reason for this was a defect in the elevator control system, which provides the correct control feel in the cockpit.

Although spare parts were flown in from Hong Kong, the technicians on site were initially unable to fully rectify the fault. The planned return flight to Zurich was canceled and the plane was also unable to take off the following day.

The consequences for the flight schedule were considerable: a total of five flights had to be canceled, two postponed and two delayed. Connections to Chicago, São Paulo and Bangkok were among those affected. Around 1500 travelers were affected by the cancellations.

Costs for passengers covered

According to Swiss, it covered the costs of hotel accommodation, meals and transfers. Affected passengers were able to rebook or cancel their tickets free of charge. However, the organization at short notice was difficult, as many alternative flights were fully booked.

After five days, the Boeing 777 was finally able to return to Zurich without passengers, but with cargo, as flight LX6181. Just a few hours after its arrival, the aircraft resumed operations and flew to Chicago.