  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I'm really pissed off!" Swiss pop star embarrasses himself on the Henssler show

Sven Ziegler

30.3.2026

Things didn't go well at all for pop star Vincent Gross on "Grill den Henssler"
Things didn't go well at all for pop star Vincent Gross on "Grill den Henssler"
RTL

Performance to forget: pop star Vincent Gross fails badly on "Grill den Henssler" - and receives a merciless reckoning from the jury.

30.03.2026, 07:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Vincent Gross wanted to score points with Älplermagronen, but failed completely.
  • The jury sharply criticized the dish and called it "cheeky".
  • In the end, Steffen Henssler clearly won the show.
Show more

It should have been an emotional performance for Vincent Gross. On the TV show Grill den Henssler, the Swiss chef opted for a classic dish from his home country: Älplermagronen with apple sauce.

But what was meant to be a culinary home advantage quickly turned into a disaster. The jury was horrified from the very first bite. Michelin-starred chef Alexander Herrmann found clear words: "I'm furious!"

The criticism was scathing. The pasta was not cooked properly, the sauce was watery and some of the ingredients were raw. Joachim Llambi also called it "cheeky".

Overall, Gross only received nine points for his course.

Henssler clearly wins

There was already unrest during the preparation. Presenter Laura Wontorra asked questions while music played in the background and drinks were mixed in parallel.

Concentration suffered - and the result reflected this.

TV chef Steffen Henssler consistently exploited his opponent's weakness. With 19 points for his course and a total of 74 to 55 points, he clearly won the show.

For Vincent Gross, it was a performance he will probably want to forget in a hurry.

More entertainment

The most parched place in North America. Suddenly colorful flowers cover the desert of the Valley of Death

The most parched place in North AmericaSuddenly colorful flowers cover the desert of the Valley of Death

"Frontaliers Sabotage" in theatersChrista Rigozzi plays a general - and dreams of Hollywood

"Laws are not effective"Now Collien Fernandes is calling for a major rethink