Things didn't go well at all for pop star Vincent Gross on "Grill den Henssler" RTL

Performance to forget: pop star Vincent Gross fails badly on "Grill den Henssler" - and receives a merciless reckoning from the jury.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vincent Gross wanted to score points with Älplermagronen, but failed completely.

The jury sharply criticized the dish and called it "cheeky".

In the end, Steffen Henssler clearly won the show. Show more

It should have been an emotional performance for Vincent Gross. On the TV show Grill den Henssler, the Swiss chef opted for a classic dish from his home country: Älplermagronen with apple sauce.

But what was meant to be a culinary home advantage quickly turned into a disaster. The jury was horrified from the very first bite. Michelin-starred chef Alexander Herrmann found clear words: "I'm furious!"

The criticism was scathing. The pasta was not cooked properly, the sauce was watery and some of the ingredients were raw. Joachim Llambi also called it "cheeky".

Overall, Gross only received nine points for his course.

Henssler clearly wins

There was already unrest during the preparation. Presenter Laura Wontorra asked questions while music played in the background and drinks were mixed in parallel.

Concentration suffered - and the result reflected this.

TV chef Steffen Henssler consistently exploited his opponent's weakness. With 19 points for his course and a total of 74 to 55 points, he clearly won the show.

For Vincent Gross, it was a performance he will probably want to forget in a hurry.