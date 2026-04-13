Schoolgirl Neah Hefti is the new Heidi in a major new TV series. RTL/Christoph Küenzi

145 years after Johanna Spyri's "Heidi", the cult character is getting a new face: 12-year-old Swiss actress Neah Hefti is taking on the title role in the upcoming SRF and RTL series. The schoolgirl is no beginner.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss schoolgirl Neah Hefti is taking on the role of Heidi in a major new TV series from SRF and RTL.

The new edition tells the classic story in a modern way and also accompanies Heidi on her journey into young adulthood.

The 12-year-old from Zurich has already played the leading role in a major film production. Show more

Beautiful mountains, a cheerful little girl who grows up in the middle of an Alpine idyll with her grandfather, the Alpöhi: every kindergarten child knows the story of Heidi.

SRF and RTL are bringing the popular Swiss fairy tale back to the screen in a lavish large-scale production and reviving the story.

Heidi is getting a new face - that of a Zurich schoolgirl: Neah Hefti is taking on the cult role in the TV remake. The sixth-grader from the canton of Zurich already has acting experience: In the feature film "Plitsch Platsch Forever!" by Zurich director Natascha Beller, she appears in front of the camera as the main character Pola.

New edition of the Heidi classic

The popular character, who has won the hearts of generations of children and adults worldwide, is being given a modern makeover in a historical context, writes SRF about the production.

The new adaptation will not only tell the timeless adventures of young Heidi in the Swiss mountains, but also her path to becoming a young woman. The series will be shown on SRF as well as on RTL Germany.

Baptiste Planche, Head of Fiction at SRF: "We are very much looking forward to continuing the original Swiss story of Johanna Spyri's 'Heidi' in a contemporary series. Thanks to SRF's cooperation with RTL, we can offer audiences in Switzerland and internationally high-quality entertainment for the whole family."

RTL and SRF plan to announce further details of the major international production in the coming months.

The new Heidi can be seen in advance. "Plitsch Platsch Forever!" starts in the blue Cinemas on April 16.

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