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Vaudois singer Lady O Swiss singer wins "The Voice" in France

SDA

31.5.2026 - 09:22

Lady O from Vaud performing in the quarter-finals.
Lady O from Vaud performing in the quarter-finals.
Screenshot TF1

For the first time, a Swiss woman has won "The Voice" in France. Lady O from Vaud impressed in the final and beat off the competition.

Keystone-SDA

31.05.2026, 09:22

On Saturday evening, the Vaud native with the stage name Lady O won the fifteenth season of the casting show "The Voice" on the French television channel TF1. It is the first time that a Swiss artist has won this show.

The 19-year-old winemaker's daughter from Lutry was coached by Florent Pagny. The self-taught artist released her first album entitled "Thank You Little Girl" in January. It includes the song "Little Me", which she sang in the final on Saturday.

A French-speaking Swiss was already in the final in 2022

A French-speaking Swiss contestant had already made it to the final of "The Voice" in 2022. However, Loris from Neuchâtel was unable to win the competition back then.

Switzerland has already triumphed at Star Academy, TF1's other major casting show, thanks to French-Swiss singer Quentin Mosimann in 2008. Last February, 22-year-old Léa Doffey from Biel fought her way through to the final, but was beaten by French singer Ambre.

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