Scandal at GNTM over Swiss star designer Kevin Germanier Swiss star designer Kevin Germanier was a guest on GNTM - and was snubbed. Image: ProSieben/Sven Doornkaat Daniela had to justify herself to the disappointed jury led by Heidi Klum and Kevin Germanier. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Daniela's appearance did not go down well. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Magdalena panicked before the high-altitude shoot. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Out for Samuel: This "GNTM" catwalk was his last. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Scandal at GNTM over Swiss star designer Kevin Germanier Swiss star designer Kevin Germanier was a guest on GNTM - and was snubbed. Image: ProSieben/Sven Doornkaat Daniela had to justify herself to the disappointed jury led by Heidi Klum and Kevin Germanier. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Daniela's appearance did not go down well. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Magdalena panicked before the high-altitude shoot. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery Out for Samuel: This "GNTM" catwalk was his last. Image: ProSieben/Max Montgomery

He believed in her - and was bitterly disappointed: Swiss designer Kevin Germanier experienced an emotional low point in Heidi Klum's casting show when GNTM favorite Daniela almost gave up.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you GNTM contestant Daniela disappoints designer Kevin Germanier by almost giving up and refusing to walk the catwalk in her wedding dress - despite his high expectations of her.

Contestant Magdalena partially overcomes her fears despite her fear of heights and surprisingly wins the job for the Calzedonia campaign together with Xenia.

Supermodel Coco Rocha and the jury sharply criticize Daniela, but after an apology she is allowed to stay, while contestant Samuel has to leave the show. Show more

Panic attacks, tears of joy, an angry supermodel and a duped designer: in episode 18, the ProSieben show "Germany's Next Topmodel" once again served up a rollercoaster of emotions.

Right at the beginning, it was off to lofty heights: Against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the models were taken by crane to a height of 70 meters, where they had to pose on a balance beam. And they did so in heavy creations by trendy Swiss upcycling couturier and guest judge Kevin Germanier (33), who GNTM contestant Daniela was particularly pleased about: "That's my favorite designer!"

Kevin Germanier will also be dressing the ESC hosts Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer.

GNTM: Shooting ban for Magda

However, like many others, she struggled with a fear of heights. One model after the other overcame it - but Magdalena (21) broke all barriers: even before she was to be hoisted up with the crane, she was shaking and hyperventilating so badly that she had to stop, with Heidi Klum's (51) threat in the back of her mind: "No photo, no new week".

So she was determined to try a second time. But the fire marshal responsible for safety put a spanner in the works: overcoming a fear like hers in a very short space of time was impossible, and he didn't want to risk a panic attack at a height of 70 meters.

And so a compromise was found: Magda was photographed at a height of just three meters. It was bad enough for her, but photographer Max Montgomery (35) and her fellow contestants encouraged her. And then things started to look up for her in this episode: she landed the job as the face of Calzedonia's summer beachwear campaign, which made both her and her rival Xenia (26) very happy. What they had in common was that they hadn't felt comfortable in a bikini until recently. Now they shed tears of joy over their new self-confidence.

"The most challenging catwalk in the world"

But after the challenge is before the challenge. Once again dressed in extravagant Germanier looks, the models then set off on what Heidi Klum called "the most challenging catwalk in the world": a balloon maze, slippery polystyrene floors, a pendulum made of giant balls, foam bumps, seesaws and a turntable - there were plenty of tripping hazards awaiting the models.

Supermodel and guest judge Coco Rocha (36) confidently showed the models how it's done, but there was still some trembling. Daniela in particular couldn't get her panic under control, she was afraid of twisting her ankle and breaking something during the walk and shed several tears. In the end, she made a decision: "I don't want to walk here and I'm going to leave voluntarily. End of the journey, I'd say." There are some fears you just don't have to face.

Magda, who knew what it meant to overcome fears, talked to her, encouraged her to give it a go, stayed by her side until shortly before the walk - and then Daniela actually took the plunge and was the last to walk the complicated obstacle catwalk all in white, which she mastered better than expected.

Jury standing ovation for Daniela

But the jury had caught wind of her doubts backstage. Coco Rocha in particular didn't mince her words and reprimanded the model severely: she wasn't sure whether Daniela really wanted to give up for fear of injury - or whether she simply had difficulties with the dress and didn't want to embarrass herself. It was the greatest honor ever to be allowed to wear the wedding dress at a couture show!

For Kevin Germanier, who had chosen her, her hesitation was a "slap in the face", said the supermodel: "You are his muse!" The designer himself confirmed that he was extremely disappointed: it was "frustrating" to believe in someone who then wanted to give up. "I'm on the verge of tears," he confessed in a fragile voice.

Daniela apologized - and was lucky: in the end, she was given another chance and made it through to the next round. Samuel (23), on the other hand, had to leave the show. "I felt it," he explained, "but I'm still sad." There were only 17 - seven men and ten women - left to compete for the title of "Germany's Next Top Model" ...

More videos from the department