In 17 years, Swiss TV presenter Max Moor hosted over 800 editions of the ARD culture magazine "Titel Thesen Temperamente". Now the 66-year-old has quit - but nobody knows why.

The 66-year-old, who was born in Zurich, has made his mark on Sundays on ARD with his unconventional presentations over the last two decades.

Now Moor surprisingly took his hat off - not without his usual cheeky and thought-provoking final presentation. Show more

Max Moor was born in Zurich on May 1, 1958. He is a trained actor, radio and television presenter and singer. At the end of the 1990s, he presented the late-night show "Moor" on Swiss television SRF.

The show was repeatedly ruffled in the media and characterized as tasteless and too cynical. And so it came as it had to: after two seasons, it was over.

This is how Dieter Moor became Max Moor

Back then, Max Moor was still called Dieter Moor. Eleven years ago, the now 66-year-old suddenly wanted a new first name.

The reason? He had been bothered by his name Dieter "for over 50 years. From now on and finally, I'm declaring myself Max," the presenter told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper at the time.

In an email that Moor sent to business partners and friends at the time, he wrote that it was time to emancipate himself and "change what the ancestors have determined".

A decade earlier, Max Moor had already felt like moving to a new place. As a result, he turned his back on Switzerland and emigrated to the east of Germany with his wife Sonja.

The couple run a farm with 70 hectares of biodynamic agriculture according to Demeter guidelines and, until a few years ago, bred water buffalo and Galloway cattle, among other things.

Did Max Moor want to leave or was he let go?

Max Moor never gave up his passion for television over the years. As a TV presenter, he even achieved a "certain celebrity status" in Germany over the past two decades, wrote the magazine "Der Spiegel".

Since November 4, 2007, Max Moor has presented the ARD culture magazine "ttt - titel thesen temperamente" on Sunday evenings .

He took over the moderation from Caren Miosga and Evelyn Fischer. Since then, he has been the face of the TV magazine show and has presented over 800 programs.

It was therefore all the more surprising that Max Moor has now bid farewell to "ttt". He was in the studio for the last time on December 15. Shortly before, the TV station ARD had announced Moor's departure.

Why Max Moor is leaving the format after 17 years was not disclosed. Now his fans are asking themselves: does the 66-year-old want to enjoy his retirement or has he been let go?

In any case, a successor has already been found at "ttt": Thilo Mischke will lead ARD's culture magazine in the future alongside Siham El-Maimouni, who has been there since April 2021.

