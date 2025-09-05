When an up-and-coming Swiss designer travels to Paris Haute Couture Week to present her brand Pardessus19, blue News can't miss the launch.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss designer in Paris: blue News accompanied Céline Surdez to Paris, where she showed her first major presentation - after blue News had previously met her in Neuchâtel.

Céline Surdez presented her brand Pardessus19 for the first time at the Paris Haute Couture Week, in an underground setting with a minimalist flair.

These are unique and versatile pieces in one size.

The reversible collection is surprising: some models reveal colorful works of art inside, created by Swiss artists - so the look can be completely changed in a single movement. Show more

In an underground, minimalist atmosphere - at Lucid Interval, this semi-secret hotspot of the Parisian creative scene - raw concrete walls meet models who shine in the spotlight. The result: a show in the style of minimal chic and avant-garde. Multicultural models wear the perfect wet look with slicked-back hair, plus jewelry and accessories for a futuristic-chic touch - giving the Pardessus19 collection, shown for the first time in Paris, its very own glow.

As the name Pardessus19 suggests, Céline Surdez designs coats and jackets in which you "feel well protected when you go out", says the designer. Statement pieces, often made from butter-soft lambskin leather, so fine that it almost looks like silk. But the designer also dares to use other materials, such as brocade with floral prints for one of the collection's key pieces.

These "pardessus" in a kimono cut suit every look and every figure. They are one size, but can be styled to your heart's content: emphasize the waist in a new-look style, highlight the hips or back with pleats or gathers, tie the belt creatively - Céline Surdez, who comes from Neuchâtel, shows blue News in the video above how versatile her pieces can be.

Simple on the outside, works of art on the inside

The reversible leather collection is also definitely worth mentioning: simple on the outside, a firework of colors on the inside - with works by Swiss artists that Céline has brought on board. Depending on your mood, you can wear the understated or the expressive side, simply by turning the jacket inside out.

And what do you wear underneath? The designer doesn't forget the "pardessous", i.e. the "underneath". She herself wore a visible bodysuit at the event - and immediately transformed her outfit into a sensual, bold evening look.

Rumor has it that a pardessous line, i.e. a lingerie collection, could be next...

blue News visited Céline Surdez in Neuchâtel and then accompanied her to Paris Haute Couture Week - watch the video above.

