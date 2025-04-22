Writer Peter von Matt was 87 years old. Picture: Archivbild: Keystone

The Swiss writer and literary scholar Peter von Matt is dead. He died at the age of 87 after a long illness. This was announced by his family.

Von Matt was an influential Germanist who became known for his entertaining literary analyses and political essays and was highly regarded for his involvement in social debates.

His works, including "Liebesverrat" and "Die Intrige", combine literature, politics and human abysses, which earned him the Swiss Book Prize, among other awards. Show more

The Swiss writer and literary scholar Peter von Matt has died at the age of 87. The German scholar was once described by Marcel Reich-Ranicki as the "best writer in German-speaking Switzerland".

Von Matt was a convinced European. And he was someone who could speak into the conscience of his fellow countrymen. His amusing literary observations were highly successful. As his family informed the German Press Agency on Tuesday, the intellectual and sought-after keynote speaker died in Zurich on Monday after a long illness.

Von Matt was born in Lucerne and grew up in Stans in the canton of Nidwalden. He was Professor of Modern German Literature at the University of Zurich for over two decades.

The German scholar repeatedly strung together pearls of world literature on unusual threads. In his book "Liebesverrat: Die Treulosen in der Literatur" (1989), he gave an entertaining tour of love dramas in world literature. He dealt with family misunderstandings in "Verkommene Söhne, missratene Töchter. Familiendesaster in der Literatur" (1995) and with inscrutable characters in "Die Intrige. Theory and Practice of Deceit" (2006). In 2017 he wrote about kissing.

Citizen and political author

In an interview on his 85th birthday, von Matt told Keystone-SDA: "I don't see why literature shouldn't get involved in politics - as a way of reflecting and exchanging ideas".

As a citizen and such a political author, von Matt has always appeared in his own right, for example with his two collections of texts "Die tintenblauen Eidgenossen. Über die literarische und politische Schweiz" (2001) and "Das Kalb von der Gotthardpost. On Swiss Literature and Politics", for which he received the Swiss Book Prize in 2012. "It is the task of the citizen of Switzerland to point out things that are politically intolerable," said von Matt in the interview.

