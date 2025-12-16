Three years ago, Christina Hänni moved from Germany to Switzerland for love. Now the professional dancer and influencer raves on Instagram about how her new home country has changed her.

Christina Hänni decided to move to Switzerland in 2022 to be with her favorite person, singer Luca Hänni.

The German professional dancer and influencer now feels totally at home in her new home, the Thun region.

In an Instagram reel , the 35-year-old talks about how life in the Bernese Oberland has had a positive impact on her. Show more

Many people dream of emigrating. Whether Christina Hänni once did the same is not known. But the fact is that the dancer and influencer has been living in Switzerland for three years.

The 35-year-old moved to the Thun region because it is the home of her husband, singer Luca Hänni. The couple live there in a house with a view of Lake Thun.

In an Instagram Q&A a year after moving to Switzerland, Christian Hänni revealed what she misses most about her new home: "I miss my family."

Her former home, the city of Cologne, was only five hours away from Bern by train, Hänni explained at the time. "Some German cities are further apart."

Emigrating to a neighboring country is "not that extreme"

Emigrating to a neighboring country is "not as extreme" as many people might think.

"It sounds worse because it's a different country. But if I had moved to Hamburg, Berlin or Munich, it would be almost the same," said Christina Hänni at the time. To add later with a wink: "Except for the paperwork."

Christina and Luca Hänni met and fell in love on the RTL dance show "Let's Dance" in 2020. Picture: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Christina Hänni still regularly travels to Germany for work. As a professional dancer, she is still part of the RTL show "Let's Dance".

Hänni: "The Swiss Effect has worked for me"

And how is Christina Hänni doing in Switzerland today? In an Instagram reel this week, she looks back on the past three years. "The Swiss Effect has definitely worked on me and turned my whole life upside down," she writes.

Christina Hänni presents one funny snapshot after another in her video. It is striking that she really seems to love her new home, otherwise she would hardly be seen laughing happily in every picture.

However, the absolute highlight of Christina Hänni's life was certainly the birth of her daughter in June 2024. In the video, the little girl can be seen with her mother in a snow-covered forest.

However, there is one favorite Swiss sport that Hänni still struggles with: skiing.

"We've only had snow for a short time ... But I think our little one is already further along than me," jokes Christina Hänni recently in another Instagram story.

