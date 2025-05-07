"We have largely lost the tradition and awareness of repair in our everyday lives," emphasizes Anna Vetsch, Teamlead Sustainability at Transa. Transa Bushcraft 2023

On the occasion of "Swiss Overshoot Day" on May 7, blue News took a look around a Zurich repair workshop for outdoor clothing.

Over 14 kilos of textiles are consumed per capita in Switzerland every year - many items of clothing end up unworn in the bin.

Transa promotes the rediscovery of repairing with a large repair workshop in Zurich.

Mending clothes instead of throwing them away conserves resources, reduces CO2 and helps to reduce the ecological footprint. Show more

Swiss Overshoot Day 2025 falls a full twenty days earlier than in 2024, marking the day on which Switzerland has - in purely mathematical terms - used up all the natural resources that the earth can provide for an entire year. From this moment on, the country will be living ecologically "on credit". An alarm signal - also for the fashion industry and consumers.

"Switzerland is very big on consumption," says Anna Vetsch, Sustainability Manager at Transa. On average, each person in Switzerland consumes over 14 kilos of textiles per year - significantly more than the global average. Many of these items of clothing are only worn a few times, sometimes not at all, before they end up in the bin.

Repairing instead of throwing away

"We have largely lost the tradition and awareness of repairs in everyday life," emphasizes Vetsch. To counteract this, Transa has set up a 600 square meter repair workshop in the middle of Zurich - a concrete commitment to greater sustainability.

To try and reverse this trend, Transa has set up a 600 square meter repair workshop in the heart of Zurich. Transa Bushcraft 2023

"This is particularly striking when compared to countries in the South, where repairing is a matter of course. In Morocco, for example, repair shops - from cobblers to electronics repairers - are an integral part of the cityscape," she explains. Even if repairing still plays a minor role in affluent societies, this could change: "Sustainability is slowly gaining in awareness and the circular economy is becoming increasingly important. We see it every day: the demand for repairs is constantly growing." The figures speak for themselves: in 2021, Transa recorded 15,511 repairs - in 2024, the figure was already 23,890.

Torn buttons, ripped seams, worn-out pants: what used to be mended as a matter of course often ends up in the bin today. Yet repairing is one of the most effective ways to improve the ecological fashion balance. Every item of clothing that is saved means less use of resources, less CO2 emissions and less waste.

Buying less but better, caring for and repairing clothes, going second-hand or supporting sustainable labels - these are all concrete steps to reduce your own impact. And perhaps, one day, to postpone "Swiss Overshoot Day" a little.

