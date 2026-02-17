Digging alone is not enough, we need to dig deep. To counteract global warming, CO₂ can be stored underground - at a depth of over a thousand meters. Image: Pexels, David Kanigan

In the canton of Zurich, researchers are testing whether CO₂ injection is also possible in Swiss soil - at enormous depths. Swisscom is supporting the research project.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you To counteract global warming, we need CO₂ reduction and, in addition, CO₂ removal and storage.

For example, the gas is captured from the atmosphere and pumped deep below the earth's surface, where it is held at depth by impermeable cover layers.

A pilot project at ETH Zurich is testing whether CO₂ injection is possible in the Swiss underground in the Zurich municipality of Trüllikon. Show more

CO₂ emissions in everyday life are mainly caused by electricity, mobility and - especially in the cold season and depending on the system - heating. People who use solar energy and cycle make an important contribution to climate protection.

Companies such as Swisscom are also taking responsibility for the emissions they produce by reducing as much as possible - at least 90 percent by 2035.

For their direct emissions that have not yet been reduced, they are taking action outside their own value chain. But what actually happens to these residual emissions?

To find out how countries and companies can further reduce their ecological footprint, it is actually worth taking a look at our feet: Soils are natural carbon sinks and, with the help of technical methods, serve as long-term CO₂ reservoirs that reduce the burden on the environment.

CO₂ storage: export abroad

Storing CO₂ underground requires more than spades and rakes. This is because the gas is pumped over a thousand meters below the earth's surface into porous layers of rock where it can no longer escape. There it transforms into mineral forms over long periods of time and remains firmly bound in the rock.

Switzerland has already exported CO₂ abroad in individual pilot tests. These countries have old oil and gas fields and huge formations under the seabed that are suitable for permanently storing large quantities of CO₂. This reduces the burden on the atmosphere, but is also expensive and is no substitute for efforts to reduce CO₂ emissions.

Anyone who has ever traveled through Switzerland knows that it neither borders the sea nor does it have depleted oil or gas fields. Researchers are currently investigating new possibilities for CO₂ management in this country too.

Innovative projects: Borehole in Trüllikon

The CITru pilot project, led by ETH Zurich, is currently testing a disused borehole in the municipality of Trüllikon in Zurich. It is the first project to examine the feasibility of a CO₂ injection test underground in Switzerland in order to investigate how CO₂ behaves there.

Swisscom supports CITru and other projects for CO₂ removal and is thus actively committed to climate protection. The company is also continuously reducing its own emissions. The aim is not only to achieve net zero, but to maintain it in the long term.

6 facts about CO₂ storage More technologies are needed to remove, capture or store CO₂ in order to keep global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Swisscom is promoting these technologies.

Negative emission technologies (NET) are used to capture CO₂ from the atmosphere. There are natural (e.g. reforestation) and technical technologies for this.

With technical technologies, CO₂ is available as a product in compressed form and must be stored.

With underground storage, CO₂ is captured, transported and stored deep underground instead of being released into the atmosphere.

This reduces the amount of CO₂ in the atmosphere and slows down global warming.

Experts examine how CO₂ behaves underground. Show more