From cow herder to magician - Lionel Dellberg talks about his special career and the difference between US and Swiss audiences in "On the Rocks".

Lea Oetiker

He can turn fire into cheese, milk into white wine and conjure up people who weren't there before. Valais magician Lionel Dellberg is currently on tour with his show "Mensch magisch" and gives an insight into his world of magic in the show "On the Rocks".

His career was anything but ordinary. He grew up on an alpine pasture and his first job was herding cows. But he was fascinated by magic from an early age. So he studied magic in Stockholm.

In 2021, Dellberg finally won the US magic show "Fool Us". The concept: magicians from all over the world have to try to fool the famous magician duo Penn & Teller with their tricks without them realizing it.

"The change of language changes the timing and structure of my tricks"

On "On the Rocks", Dellberg reveals that despite his success in America, he prefers to tour in Switzerland. The reason for this: the opportunity to perform in different language regions. "I'm also on tour in French-speaking Switzerland and then I speak French. The change of language changes the timing and structure of my tricks. That's something wonderful." He continues: "Switzerland is the ideal playground for my magic."

However, it's not just the languages that are different in Switzerland and America, but also the audiences. "In America, the extroverted reaction is incredible. The Swiss are much more introverted, but more sustainable," says the magician. "It's not easy for the person on stage."

And anyone who thinks that magic is easy has got it all wrong: "Many things already exist, but I try to make my own by adapting them," says Dellberg. As a result, it can take five days to develop new tricks - or five years. But one thing is clear: he never reveals the tricks, not even to his colleagues.

