Veronica Fusaro was just 15 points short of reaching the final. Keystone (Archivbild)

"Tougher Song": Switzerland narrowly missed out on a place in the ESC final - just 15 points short. The audience scored more points than the jury.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland narrowly missed out on a place in the ESC final.

According to the now published ranking list, Veronica Fusaro was only 15 points short of qualifying.

After the semi-final, Fusaro admitted that "Alice" was a "tough song" for the competition. Show more

Switzerland narrowly missed out on a place in the ESC final. According to the ranking published on Sunday, Veronica Fusaro from Thun was only 15 points short of qualifying with her song "Alice". She finished in a thankless 11th place behind Cyprus.

According to the Eurovision Song Contest website, Switzerland received 108 points in the 2nd semi-final on Thursday evening, 60 from the audience and 48 from the jury. To reach the final, 10th place would have been necessary, which Cyprus achieved with 122 points. In the 1st semi-final, the Swiss score would have been enough for 8th place.

Rock ballad as a risk

The decisive factor for the elimination was probably the song. The rock ballad "Alice" was clearly different from many of the other entries. Fusaro himself admitted after the semi-final that it was a "tough song" for the competition.

Bulgaria won this year's ESC in Vienna for the first time with the winning song "Bangaranga" by musician Dara. She received 516 points in the end.