In the TV show "On the Rocks", actor Pasquale Aleardi reveals how he prepares for his roles and why he moved back to Switzerland with his family after almost 30 years in Berlin.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pasquale Aleardi , known from the TV crime thriller "Kommissar Dupin", has appeared in over 100 film and television productions to date.

In the talk show "On the Rocks", the 53-year-old from Dietikon ZH reveals why he has been living back in Switzerland with his family since last year.

Aleardi is currently on stage in the musical "Billy Elliot" at the Maag Halle in Zurich. Show more

"In the meantime, I've also gotten used to my 80s miner look."

Pasquale Aleardi is on stage in the musical "Billy Elliot", which is being shown at the Maag Halle in Zurich until March 2025. The 53-year-old actor plays the father of dance-loving teenager Billy.

In the talk show "On the Rocks ", Aleardi reveals why he had to cut off his curly locks for the role - and how his new look affects his private life. "My wife has been through a lot with me."

Pasquale Aleardi: "Switzerland was a good decision"

Pasquale Aleardi lived in Berlin for almost 30 years before returning to Switzerland last year with his wife Petra and their two sons.

"We had to decide where our children would go to school."

Because the school system in Switzerland works so well, moving back home was an obvious decision. And one that the actor still doesn't regret today. "Switzerland was a good decision."

Professionally, the move was no problem for the actor

Professionally, the move was not a problem either. "An actor is like a vagabond," says Aleardi. "No matter where I live, my job means I'm often on the move."

He enjoys it all the more when he can be with his family - and especially at the weekend, when Nutella Saturday is on the agenda.

On this day, all family members can eat as much Nutella as they want. "My wife invented this day. On the other days, we are very strict with sweets."

A dream comes true with the musical "Billy Elliot"

The role of Father Jackie in the musical "Billy Elliot" is a dream come true for Pasquale Aleardi. When he saw the film of the same name at the cinema in 2000, he stayed seated for minutes at the end of the performance and cried.

Even then, Aleardi says, he was deeply moved by the role of the father. "As a miner, he comes from a completely different world."

A world in which the supposedly strongest is the winner. And then Jackie Elliot also lost his wife at an early age and now his son also wants to dance ballet.

Pasquale Aleardi is absolutely thrilled with the young actors who take turns playing his son Billy in the musical "Billy Elliot": "They are all wonderful and each fulfills the role in their own way."

