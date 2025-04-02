Disagreement during blue host Frank Richter's ESC talk: ESC commentator Sven Epiney, singer Marius Bear and ESC expert Nadine Sommerhalder differ in their assessment of Zoë Më's chances.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue host Frank Richter has invited guests to the pre-ESC party for the "Good Evening, Europe" talk. The mega event will be celebrated and discussed in Basel with "Mr. ESC" Sven Epiney, singer and ESC participant Marius Bear (2022 in Turin with " Boys Do Cry ") and ESC expert Nadine Sommerhalder.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel from May 10 to 17, 2025.

Get in the mood for the music event of the year with blue News. Show more

Basel is eagerly awaiting the ESC 2025. After Nemo's victory with "The Code", the world's most spectacular TV music competition is returning to Switzerland. The countdown is on - and the city is already preparing.

But what are the chances of Swiss hopeful Zoë Më with her ballad "Voyage"? "Mr. ESC" Sven Epiney, singer Marius Bear and ESC expert and Watson editor-in-chief Nadine Sommerhalder discussed this with TV host Frank Richter in the TV studio.

Opinions are diametrically opposed, as the conversation on the ESC talk show "Good Evening, Europe" shows.

Is Céline Dion coming to the ESC?

It is the most discussed question about the ESC in Basel. Will Céline Dion be there or not?

In 1988, the Canadian won for Switzerland with "Ne partez pas sans moi".

A legendary moment that will remain unforgotten in Eurovision history.

Presenter Frank Richter wants to know from Sven Epiney: "The show starts at 9 pm, what time does Céline Dion sing?"

Epiney: "That's a good question. I'm not part of the show team, but it's obvious that they're talking to her. But we also know that she's not in top health. Various factors play a role here.

At the Olympic Games in Paris, there was also a long period of uncertainty: will Céline Dion perform or not?

Sven Epiney hopes it will happen: "That would be exactly her stage".

You can watch the whole "Good Evening, Europe - Talk" here: