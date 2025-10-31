He is the voice of "Bauer, ledig, sucht..." and now the "Messiah" on stage. At "On the Rocks", Siegmund Tischendorf reads Shakespeare with lines as Generation Z would say them - and talks about theater and language change.

Siegmund Tischendorf is an Austrian actor and speaker who has lived in Zurich for many years.

In the Christmas comedy "The Messiah", he parodies the modern search for salvation and the spiritual abundance of the digital world with wit and depth.

"The Messiah" will be performed in Zurich in November and December.

Siegmund Tischendorf has been the narrator of the TV show "Bauer, ledig, sucht..." for years. He is not surprised that many people recognize him by his voice alone: "At the kiosk, the sales clerk is delighted when I say: 'a packet of cigarettes, the green ones over there'."

But Tischendorf can do more than just dome romance: as an actor and director, he is also regularly on stage - and successfully so.

Christmas with chaos and comedy

He can currently be seen with the new program "The Messiah" at Zurich's "Weisser Wind" theater. He is joined by actor Roeland Wiesnekker. The Christmas comedy shows two amateurs performing the biblical story - and failing magnificently in the process.

Tischendorf: "We are 4Lifers"

In the show "On the Rocks", Tischendorf reads the classic balcony scene from Romeo & Juliet. But he doesn't do it as you would expect. He reads the drama in Gen-Z language. Sentences like: "You've lost your aura" and "We are 4Lifers".

He laughs at this, but points out: "I'm attached to cultivated language. Many beautiful German words are disappearing - I think that's a shame."

In the "On the Rocks" show, Tischendorf also talks about the success of podcasters Maja Zivadinovic, Gülsha Adilji and Yvonne Eisenring, who recently became the first female acts to fill the Hallenstadion with Zivadiliring. Find out why Tischendorf believes that women attend cultural events more often than men in the video below.

