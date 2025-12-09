US actress Sydney Sweeney has faced a lot of criticism over a jeans advertisement. Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Actress Sydney Sweeney has been criticized for a controversial jeans advertisement. Now she is speaking out for the first time about the accusations - and showing remorse for her previous silence.

US actress Sydney Sweeney (28) has often been criticized this year. But above all because of an American Eagle Jeans advertisement. The slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans", in which the word "genes" was crossed out and replaced with "jeans", caused a stir.

According to social media, the campaign uses language reminiscent of Nazi propaganda and "racial hygiene". Under National Socialism, the idea was spread that white people should preferentially reproduce in order to preserve "good genes".

"Staging a blue-eyed, blonde, white woman as a symbol of perfect genes seems strange," wrote one user on Instagram at the time. Another comment was even more direct: "Kind of reminds me of Germany in the 1930s."

American Eagle commented on the controversy in an Instagram post - but did not address the political accusations. It said it was "all about jeans".

Sydney Sweeney, on the other hand, remained silent.

"I'm trying to bring people together"

Around a month ago, she was asked about the shitstorm and the controversy in an interview with "GQ". "I was promoting jeans," Sweeney said calmly. "I mean, the reaction was definitely a surprise, but I love jeans." He added: "If I want to speak out on an issue, people will find out," Sweeney said.

Apparently, the "Euphoria" star now wants to speak out on the subject after all. The actress has now spoken toPeoplemagazine about the controversy for the first time.

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," says Sweeney. "I did it because I love the jeans and the brand. I don't share the views that some people have associated with the campaign. Many have attributed motives and characteristics to me that are simply not true," the actress clarifies.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I always try to bring people together. I am against hate and division," says Sweeney.

"In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but lately I've realized that my silence on the issue has only widened the divide, not closed it," Sweeney told People.

Is it a coincidence that Sweeney is suddenly conciliatory? Hardly. The actress is currently on a promotional tour for her new thriller "The Housemaid", which will be in cinemas from January 22.