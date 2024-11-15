Female solidarity in Hollywood - Sydney Sweeney doesn't believe in it. "It's very disheartening to see women putting other women down," the actress said in an interview with "Vanity Fair".
Again and again, Sweeney observes how successful women in the industry "see younger talent who are working really hard - hoping to realize their dreams - and then try to denigrate and discredit their work".
The 27-year-old is tired of the hypocritical feminism in Hollywood. "This whole industry is all about 'women supporting other women'. None of it is true," she complained. "It's all fake and a front for all the other sh... they say behind other people's backs."
Sweeney, who in the past has been in front of the camera for the hit series "Euphoria" and the Marvel flick "Madame Web", among others, believes it is a "generational problem to believe that only one woman can be at the top".
She would like more support from her female colleagues: "There is a woman who can get the man. There is one woman who can be everything," said the US-American. "Then everyone else feels like they have to fight each other or bring that one woman down instead of helping each other."
Like all other women in the industry, she was just trying her "best", Sweeney clarified. "Why am I being attacked for that?"