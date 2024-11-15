Sydney Sweeney spills the beans: "It's all fake and a facade!" 2024 Getty Images for GLAAD/Joe Scarnici

Sydney Sweeney has had enough: in an interview, the Hollywood star settles the score with what she sees as inauthentic feminism within her industry. Sweeney clarifies: "None of this is true."

Sydney Sweeney bemoans the lack of cohesion among women in Hollywood and criticizes hypocritical feminism in the industry.

She sees competition among women as the result of an outdated thinking that only one woman can be at the top.

Sweeney calls for more mutual help and asks why she is attacked for her commitment and her dreams. Show more

Female solidarity in Hollywood - Sydney Sweeney doesn't believe in it. "It's very disheartening to see women putting other women down," the actress said in an interview with "Vanity Fair".

Again and again, Sweeney observes how successful women in the industry "see younger talent who are working really hard - hoping to realize their dreams - and then try to denigrate and discredit their work".

The 27-year-old is tired of the hypocritical feminism in Hollywood. "This whole industry is all about 'women supporting other women'. None of it is true," she complained. "It's all fake and a front for all the other sh... they say behind other people's backs."

Women "feel like they have to fight each other"

Sweeney, who in the past has been in front of the camera for the hit series "Euphoria" and the Marvel flick "Madame Web", among others, believes it is a "generational problem to believe that only one woman can be at the top".

She would like more support from her female colleagues: "There is a woman who can get the man. There is one woman who can be everything," said the US-American. "Then everyone else feels like they have to fight each other or bring that one woman down instead of helping each other."

Like all other women in the industry, she was just trying her "best", Sweeney clarified. "Why am I being attacked for that?"

