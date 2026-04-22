Sydney Sweeney recently celebrated great success with "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus". She has had less luck with the movie "Devil Wears Prada 2". (archive picture) Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

A guest appearance by "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was unceremoniously dropped from "The Devil Wears Prada 2", according to a US industry portal.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A planned cameo appearance by Sydney Sweeney in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" was canceled in post-production. The scene showed her as a celebrity customer in a fashion show sequence.

According to a US portal, the roughly three-minute appearance fell victim to a "creative decision".

The reason? The scene didn't fit in with the movie's plot.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" opens in blue cinemas on April 30. Show more

The brief guest appearance - known as a cameo in the industry jargon - by "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney fell victim to the scissors in post-production: it was cut from the fashion show scene in "The Devil Wears Prada 2", as the US industry portal "Entertainment Weekly" reports.

After the actress was photographed with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt on the set of the highly anticipated sequel in mid-2025, fans speculated that she would appear in the film.

Now the portal reveals that Sweeney actually shot a scene that would have been seen at the beginning of the movie. However, according to a source, it was a "creative decision" to scrap the appearance completely.

Old characters, new plot

Trailers for the film suggest that the now established journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) once again meets her former runway colleagues: Miranda Priestly (Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Tucci). Together they try to save the fashion magazine from ruin in the midst of a scandal and a turbulent media environment. In search of financial support, they turn to their former colleague Emily Charlton (Blunt), who now runs the US division of Dior.

In the movie, the three eventually travel to the Dior offices to secure Emily's help. Originally, however, there was an extended introduction of her character: in one scene, she was seen dressing a celebrity client - played by Sydney Sweeney, who impersonated herself. The scene lasted around three minutes.

As reported by "Entertainment Weekly", the sequence did not quite fit in with the rest of the sequence. Although the team was grateful to Sweeney for her participation, the decision to cut the scene was a difficult one.

Representatives from Disney and Sweeney did not initially respond to an inquiry from the portal.

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