Presenter Sylvie Meis stands on the red carpet at the premiere of the new season of the dating show "Love Island VIP" at the Cinenova cinema.

Sylvie Meis speaks openly about problematic dating behavior. The presenter of "Love Island VIP" explains which warning signs women should take seriously - and why she doesn't risk a second glance when lying.

No time? blue News summarizes for you When it comes to dating, Sylvie Meis names men who initially shower her with attention and then suddenly remain silent, as well as early lies when getting to know each other, as warning signs.

For her, such patterns of behavior are clear "red flags" where you should break off the relationship.

Model and presenter Sylvie Meis ("Love Island VIP") has identified warning signs that should make you suspicious when dating men. "I think there are red flags, i.e. warning signs, when dating men.

One is when he showers you with messages and love at the beginning, but then suddenly goes silent and withdraws. And repeats this game," the 47-year-old told the German Press Agency. Then you have to have the feeling that only one game is being played. "That's a huge red flag for me," Meis emphasized.

"It's best to stop right there"

Another is when you realize at the very beginning of getting to know someone that certain things simply can't be true. "When lies start to creep in," said Meis. "It's best to break it off straight away." The term "red flag" refers to warning signs of potentially problematic behavior from another person.

Meis has now developed a certain expertise in analyzing dating behavior. A new season of the show "Love Island VIP" has just started on RTLzwei (always Thursdays at 8.15 pm and seven days in advance on RTL+). A group of well-known singles flirt in a luxurious villa. Meis hosts the dating show. She herself was married to footballer Rafael van der Vaart from 2005 to 2013. In 2020, she married artist Niclas Castello. In 2023, the couple announced their separation.