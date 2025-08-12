  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Dreamboat"? "Never seen it!" Sylvie Meis gives Florian Silbereisen the cold shoulder

Carlotta Henggeler

12.8.2025

"Traumschiff" - without Sylvie Meis

Sylvie Meis is hosting the second season of "Love Island VIP".

Image: picture alliance / ABBfoto

In an interview, Meis was asked whether she could imagine a guest role on Captain Florian Silbereisen's "Traumschiff". She replied that she was not familiar with the format.

Image: Axel Heimken/dpa

"Traumschiff" - without Sylvie Meis

Sylvie Meis is hosting the second season of "Love Island VIP".

Image: picture alliance / ABBfoto

In an interview, Meis was asked whether she could imagine a guest role on Captain Florian Silbereisen's "Traumschiff". She replied that she was not familiar with the format.

Image: Axel Heimken/dpa

Florian Silbereisen, alias Captain Max Parger on the MS Deutschland, would certainly have been delighted with this new addition: Sylvie Meis. But the presenter waves her hand - she doesn't want to join the "Traumschiff".

12.08.2025, 12:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Florian Silbereisen has been sailing as Captain Max Parger on the TV ship "Traumschiff" since 2019.
  • Presenter Sylvie Meis was asked in an interview whether she could imagine making a guest appearance on the MS Deutschland.
  • But Meis is not even familiar with the popular ZDF series.
Show more

When the MS Deutschland sails the world's oceans with Captain Max Prager, alias Florian Silbereisen, and many dramas big and small take place on board, a loyal fan base sits in front of the TV screen.

The ZDF format is one of the most popular series in the German TV universe. The show has already attracted countless celebrities who have secured themselves a guest role - such as Thomas Gottschalk, Inka Bause, Heinz Hoenig and Joko Winterscheidt.

Only one person is left cold by the "Traumschiff" hype: presenter Sylvie Meis. In a recent interview, she was asked whether she could imagine a guest role on the ship with Captain Silbereisen.

Meeting of the pop stars. This is why Beatrice Egli is replacing her duet partner Florian Silbereisen

Meeting of the pop starsThis is why Beatrice Egli is replacing her duet partner Florian Silbereisen

Meis replied coolly: "I've never seen that, I've only heard about it." In Holland - Meis' home country ... they only know the English version of it called "Love Boat".

Rather "Love Island" than "Dreamboat"

The Dutch entertainer presenter has announced on Instagram that filming for the second season of "Love Island VIP" is already eagerly awaited - a well-known format that she has hosted since 2021.

Production has been confirmed and filming is set to start soon, as Meis and ITV Studios Germany announced via Instagram. A casting call is also already underway - so the show could start airing in fall 2025.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Beatrice Egli to Florian Silbereisen.

Beatrice Egli to Florian Silbereisen"Looking forward to everything we will experience together"

The pop singer turned 41. This is how breathlessly beautiful Helene Fischer looked 20 years ago

The pop singer turned 41This is how breathlessly beautiful Helene Fischer looked 20 years ago

Underwear and prayer. These are Florian Silbereisen's curious stage rituals

Underwear and prayerThese are Florian Silbereisen's curious stage rituals

More on the topic

The rumor mill is churning. Is Prince Andrew planning an escape to Abu Dhabi?

The rumor mill is churningIs Prince Andrew planning an escape to Abu Dhabi?

In the podcast by friend Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift announces new album

In the podcast by friend Travis KelceTaylor Swift announces new album

Expectations lowered. Netflix renews with Harry and Meghan after all - new deal apparently less lucrative

Expectations loweredNetflix renews with Harry and Meghan after all - new deal apparently less lucrative