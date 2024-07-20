"The party of gun nuts"T. C. Boyle sees Trump's shared responsibility after attack
SDA
20.7.2024 - 16:28
The US writer T. C. Boyle sees Donald Trump and his party as partly responsible for the shots fired at Trump at an election rally. "He brought the shooting in Pennsylvania on himself," the 73-year-old bestselling author told the "wochentaz" (Saturday).
20.7.2024 - 16:28
SDA
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The US writer T. C. Boyle believes that the former US president and his party are partly responsible for the assassination.
"He brought the shooting in Pennsylvania on himself," said the 73-year-old bestselling author.
In the interview, Boyle urged incumbent President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic candidate before the presidential election in November. "There are so many great younger, energetic people who could beat Trump," he said.
"Fascist future for America"
Among others, Boyle named Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both politicians, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, are seen as possible alternatives in the event of Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.
With a view to Trump's possible election victory in November, Boyle warned of a "fascist future for America". According to Boyle, a second Trump term would also have global repercussions. The US presidential election will take place on November 5.