Jens Riewa has been presenting the ARD "Tagesschau" since the 1990s. ARD

The "Tagesschau" presenter Jens Riewa, who usually appears in a shirt and tie, presented the program in an unusually relaxed manner. He was wearing a jacket, but a T-shirt underneath. What's with the new look?

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Tagesschau" presenter Jens Riewa appeared shirtless and wearing a T-shirt in a midnight edition of the ARD news program.

Viewers usually only know the presenter in a button-up shirt and tie.

However, ties have no longer been compulsory for presenters since 2022. Show more

Jens Riewa (61) has been presenting the ARD "Tagesschau", Germany's oldest and most popular news program, for several decades. He has always greeted viewers in his usual outfit - jacket, shirt and tie.

But why not break old habits? The "Tagesschau" presenter probably thought so recently, because in the midnight edition from January 20 to 21, Riewa appeared unusually casual in front of the camera. As usual, he wore a jacket, but a T-shirt peeked out from underneath.

The fact that a tie is no longer required is nothing new; it has been optional for news presenters since 2022. But appearing without a buttoned-up shirt is a real novelty.

Just a few hours earlier, however, Riewa had already presented the regional magazine show "Hamburg Journal" in the same or a similar outfit. On that occasion, however, he wore his jacket unbuttoned.

"I think it's perfectly fine"

It is not clear whether this is a new look that the "Tagesschau" presenter is introducing here. An NDR spokeswoman told Bild: "Whether the presenters wear a shirt or a T-shirt is up to them." This is "not a new trend".

Jan Hofer, former "Tagesschau" presenter, praised Riewa's courage to be casual in an interview with "Bild": "I think it's perfectly fine. Since there are no more 'ladies and gentlemen', there's no need for a shirt collar." He is alluding to the change in the former greeting formula. This was replaced at the end of 2024 by "Good evening, welcome to the Tagesschau".

More videos from the department